To get a better feel for Saturday's opponent, Eastern Illinois, we reached out to a couple of people who are around the Panthers on a regular basis: Justin Rust and Mike Bradd.

Rust is the beat writer covering Eastern Illinois for the Journal Gazette/Times-Courier, while Bradd has been the Panthers' radio play-by-play man for nearly 20 years.

HawgBeat: Kim Dameron doesn't want to name a starter and says both Johnathan Brantley and Harry Woodbery will play. What have you seen from them in preseason practices? How do you believe that will play out Saturday?

Bradd: I fully expect both Brantley and Woodbery to play in the first half on Saturday. The competition has been very close and they pretty much split the first team reps in practice. Brantley is a better runner and Woodbery is probably a little better passer. Brantley played at Tulane the past 2 years and played in bigger venues, which may help him at Arkansas.