To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around North Texas on a regular basis: Brett Vito.

Vito covers the Mean Green as a beat writer for the Denton Record-Chronicle.

HawgBeat: Based on his numbers, Mason Fine seems to be even better than last year. Is that accurate, in your opinion? Is there any specific area in which you already see improvement?

Vito: It certainly looks like Fine has taken another step forward in his growth as a quarterback based on his performance in UNT’s first two games of the season. He enters Saturday’s game at Arkansas leading the nation with an average of 431.0 passing yards per game.

Fine added 10 pounds of good weight in the offseason and has taken another step forward in terms of his strength and understanding of UNT’s offense.

The most obvious area where Fine has improved is in his ability to take hits in the pocket and his overall strength.