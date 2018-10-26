To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around Vanderbilt on a regular basis: Chris Lee.

Lee covers the Commodores as a beat writer for VandySports.com, the Vanderbilt Rivals site.

HawgBeat: How would you assess the play of Kyle Shurmur? Has he lived up to your expectations as a fourth-year starter?

Lee: He's been very uneven. Shurmur was tremendous the first three games, and had a huge hand in nearly leading the Commodores to an upset at Notre Dame (Vandy had 420 yards of offense that day).

But since then, the senior has hardly played like the senior we expected to see. Shurmur has gotten flustered by pass rushes to the point that he's sometimes rushed a full second before he needs to feel rushed, which is compounded by the fact that he's not mobile. His accuracy has lacked and at times, he's flat-out thrown balls that everyone in the stadium knew he shouldn't throw before the ball left his hand.