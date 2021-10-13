Know the Foe: Zoom chat with Auburn insider

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

No. 17 Arkansas returns to Fayetteville for a game against Auburn this weekend. The Razorbacks kick off against the Tigers at 11 a.m. CT Saturday on CBS.

To get a better feel for the matchup, we reached out to someone who covers Auburn on a regular basis for some expert insight. Bryan Matthews is the senior editor at AuburnSports.com, which is the Tigers' site in the Rivals network.