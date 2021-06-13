 HawgBeat - Kutas impressed with Arkansas after OV
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-13 12:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Kutas impressed with Arkansas after OV

Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Staff

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021
DETAILS: click here

With Super Regionals going on in Fayetteville, a big visitor was scouring through the nooks and crannies of the University of Arkansas campus and football facilities at the same time.

Big isn’t just metaphorical, either. Patrick Kutas is listed at 6-foot-5, 268 pounds, and has the size and tenacity that makes a lineman sought after by many suitors.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}