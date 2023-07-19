Through his time coaching in college football, one thing has remained consistent for Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman: his genunine nature.

Having the ability to get players to buy in to your program is especially important in today's college football landscape, with the transfer portal as prevalent as ever. Pittman has done just that, and defensive end Landon Jackson confirmed as much at SEC Media Days on Wednesday morning.

"First of all, I love playing for Sam Pittman,” Jackson said. “He's a genuine guy. What y'all see in the public, what y'all see at media days and stuff like that is how he is to us."

Pittman's positive attitude he carries around rubs off on his team and sets a tone for the culture he's trying to instill into the program.

"He's just an energetic and happy man," Jackson noted. "He's walking around all day at practice just chopping it up with different players, making conversation. He always has a smile on his face."

But a positive attitude isn't enough to ensure players are ready to play in a grueling SEC schedule, which is why the coaching staff stresses the importance of the little things, according to Jackson.

"I think we're really stressing all the small details, Jackson said. "Last year I want to say it was three or four games we lost by a combined nine points. We have to be able to capitalize and win those games."

When it comes to the little details, fans often think of a quarteback's throwing motion, a defensive back's hip movement or a lineman's footwork. But something that can't be overlooked are the details in the strength room, something that new strength coach Ben Sowders stresses on his athletes.

"Coach Sowders, our new strength coach, came from Louisville, he stresses all the little details," Jackson said. "For example, he stresses us to be there not five minutes early, but but earlier than five minutes. All the little details we're really trying to perfect right now, and I think it will play into the season."

The Arkansas coaching staff and Razorback fans alike are looking for Jackson to have a breakout season in 2023 after he collected 23 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks in 2022. If the 6-foot-7, 269-pound Texarkana, Texas, native pays attention to the little details, don't be surprised to see Jackson on multiple All-SEC teams by the season's end.