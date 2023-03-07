FAYETTEVILLE — Sometimes, all it takes is to get to the opponent's bullpen.

That was the case for the Razorbacks on a hazy Tuesday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium, as Army starting pitcher Robbie Buecker twirled a 5 1/3-inning gem, keeping the home team in a 4-0 hole for most of the contest.

While the visiting dugout housed the most excitement early on, all the good vibes shifted to the first base side by the end of the game, and the Hogs were the ones staging a high-five line on the field, 7-5 winners over Army in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The Black Knights got to Razorback starter Parker Coil early, as catcher Derek Berg and first baseman Ross Friedrick tagged the freshman lefty for a leadoff single and a 412-foot blast to center field, respectively, before the game was five minutes old.

The Razorbacks appeared to be on track to respond with two knocks of their own, but the double play bug bit for the third time in six innings on a 107-mph grounder off the bat of first baseman Brady Slavens.

Coil and the right-handed Buecker exchanged scoreless second and third innings, and the latter induced yet another 4-6-3 double play. The Black Knights were on their way to a third straight zero before the bottom of the order delivered back-to-back-to-back two-out singles, the second of which extended the lead to 3-0.

After two times through the Army order, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn opted to put the ball in the hand of a right-handed pitcher. Sophomore Austin Ledbetter needed just one pitch to end the top of the fourth inning, inducing a foulout against leadoff man Derek Berg.

Buecker worked a second straight perfect frame in the bottom of the fourth before his team offered him another run of support in the fifth. The Black Knights cashed in on consecutive singles off Ledbetter to begin the inning with a Kevin Dubrule sacrifice fly.

Third baseman Caleb Cali notched the Razorbacks' first hit since the first inning in the home half, but catcher Hudson Polk bounced into the third twin killing of the afternoon. The chopper to third marked the 14th out against as many hitters for Buecker.

Ledbetter logged a scoreless top of the sixth, offering the Hogs some hope as the third time through the order drew nearer.

Center fielder Tavian Josenberger drew a one-out walk, signaling the end of Buecker's outing. Second baseman Peyton Stovall laced a single 100 mph the other way against Army lefty Sean Dennehy, moving his leadoff man to third.

Stepping to the plate with the team lead in home runs, left fielder Jared Wegner torched a 1-2 pitch 427 feet to the batter's eye. The three-run blast cut the lead to 4-3, but Arkansas was not done.

Right fielder Jace Bohrofen erased the Army lead completely with a two-out solo shot to right field, his second longball in as many games.

The Black Knights wasted little time re-establishing a lead, collecting consecutive one-out knocks in the seventh against Razorback righty Dylan Carter. Dubrule's RBI fielder's choice made it 5-4 heading to the stretch.

Consecutive two-out walks in the bottom of the seventh gave Stovall a chance to knot the score again, but his 107-mph line drive landed in the glove of the shortstop.

That was all the success Army right-hander Dom Trippi could manage, however, as a hit batsman and a single both turned into runs in the eighth. Designated hitter Kendall Diggs delivered the biggest hit of the day in the form of a go-ahead three-run bomb that traveled 413 feet to center field.

Carter finished the Black Knights off with a scoreless top of the ninth to earn his second win in seven days and secure the Razorbacks' fifth straight victory.

Next up for Arkansas are the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, who will be in Fayetteville for a three-game set that is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Friday. There will be no television broadcast for the series opener.