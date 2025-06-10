Latest BetSaracen College World Series Odds

With 4-seed Murray State's upset of Duke in the Durham Super Regional Monday night, the eight-team College World Series in Omaha, Neb., is set.

The overall No. 3 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (+195) are the favorite to be the 2025 season's final team to dogpile on the mound for the first time in school history. Saturday's opponent, SEC foe LSU, is right behind the Hogs (+230), while ongoing Cinderella story Murray State continues to play the heavy underdog role (+5000).

Below are the odds each of the eight teams to win the College World Series. Visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab for more, and also be sure to download the BetSaracen app on your phone.

(You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)