Latest NBA Draft prospects for Adou Thiero

The 2025 NBA Draft is just days away, and is set to begin in less than a week on June 25 at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Not long after the season ended, Arkansas had three players working their way through the NBA Draft process, but only one player — Adou Thiero — opted to stay in the draft. Karter Knox is returning to Arkansas and Boogie Fland also went back to college but transferred to Florida.

Thiero waited until the final day to announce his decision to stay in the draft. There were rumors he may decide to return to Fayetteville for his senior season, but those turned out to be unfounded and he will be in the draft following a strong junior season at Arkansas.

If Thiero hears his name called — which seems somewhat likely — it will mark 17 straight years that Arkansas head coach John Calipari has had a player named in the NBA Draft.

With the draft less than a week away, HawgBeat takes a look at various mock drafts and where Thiero could be drafted...