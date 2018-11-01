Connor Limpert has quietly helped solidify a position plagued with inconsistency at Arkansas over the last half decade and he’s starting to be recognized nationally.

On Thursday, the junior from Allen, Texas, was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, which is awarded annually to the top placekicker in college football. He was also named one of 70 nominees for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the top walk-on or former walk-on in college football, earlier in the week.

These honors come just a few days after Limpert booted a career-long 55-yard field goal against Vanderbilt. It was the longest successful kick by an Arkansas kicker in three decades, when Kendall Trainor made a 58-yarder against Miami in 1988.

The kick is also tied for the seventh longest in school history and surpassed his previous career long of 54 yards against North Texas earlier in the season. The only other Arkansas player with multiple field goals of 54 yards or more in the same season is legendary kicker Steve Little, who did it in 1976 and 1977.

Before he came up short on a 60-yard attempt just before halftime, Limpert had made 10 straight field goals, which was the Razorbacks’ longest such streak since Todd Wright made 10 in a row spanning the 1989-90 seasons.

“Connor has gotten better each week,” head coach Chad Morris said after the game. “He’s been a consistency for us over the last several weeks.

“I wish he could have hit that 60-yarder right before half, but him coming back and hitting that 55-yarder was big for him and his confidence. He hit it and it would have went for 60.”

Limpert’s 16 field goals this season rank third nationally, behind only fellow semifinalists Cole Tracy of LSU and Andre Szmyt of Syracuse, who each have 21. With just 20 attempts, he has also made 80 percent of his field goals, which ranks ninth nationally among kickers with at least 15 attempts.

Those marks would also rank in the top 10 in school history, while his career 82.8 percentage (24 of 29) would be a UA record, besting Zach Hocker’s mark of 77.2 percent.

Interestingly, the player Limpert beat out for the job last season, Cole Hedlund, is one of the other 19 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award. Now at North Texas, he has made 15 of 18 field goals, including a pair of 50-yarders.

Although awarded a scholarship before the season, Limpert is eligible for the Burlsworth Trophy because he began his career as a walk-on. The award is named after former Arkansas walk-on turned All-American offensive lineman Brandon Burlsworth, who was tragically killed in a car accident just 11 days after being selected in the 1999 NFL Draft.

Three finalists for each award will be announced later this month, with the Burlsworth Trophy winner announced Dec. 3 and the Lou Groza Award winner announced Dec. 6.