A pair of Arkansas players have landed on the Butkus Award watch list, which was released Monday.

Junior De'Jon Harris and senior Dre Greenlaw are among the 51 early candidates for the award given to the top linebacker in college football.

Their inclusion on the watch list is not a surprise considering the success they had last season.

Harris, who is also on the Bednarik Award watch list and was tabbed to the preseason All-SEC second team by the media, led Arkansas with 115 tackles last year. Greenlaw finished second with 103 tackles. Together, they form one of only seven returning duos in the FBS with at least 100 tackles each.

The Razorbacks are one of eight schools with multiple players on the Butkus Award watch list, with Alabama and Wisconsin leading the way with three. Other schools with two are Clemson, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon and USC.

It is the second award Arkansas has landed multiple players on, as Chase Hayden and Devwah Whaley are both on the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the top running back in college football.