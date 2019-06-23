In the first offseason episode of our "In the Left Lane" podcast, HawgBeat's recruiting guru Nikki Chavanelle chats about the Arkansas targets she'll be watching at the Rivals 5-Star Challenge, discusses the Razorbacks' current wide receiver recruiting situation, answers questions submitted by readers and more.

SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.