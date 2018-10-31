Arkansas head coach Chad Morris' only media availability during the Razorbacks' open week was during the weekly SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more. Sign up today and receive 50 percent off an annual subscription - a $100 value for only $50!

Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.