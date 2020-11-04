HawgBeat - LISTEN: Pruitt, Pittman talk matchup on SEC coaches call

Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-04 12:29:41 -0600') }}
football
Edit
LISTEN: Pruitt, Pittman talk matchup on SEC coaches call
Nikki Chavanelle •
HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle
CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF HAWGBEAT'S COVERAGE OF ARKANSAS' UPCOMING GAME AGAINST TENNESSEE
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}