LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs at Alabama (Game 2)
First pitch: 2:02 p.m.
Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SIGN IN REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: SEC play continues on the road (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Alabama
~Scouting report on the Crimson Tide
~Weather Report
~Stat of the Week
~Stat comparison
As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
|Arkansas
|Alabama
|
1. Casey Martin - SS
|
1. Joe Breaux - CF
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
2. Kolby Robinson - SS
|
3. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
3. Morgan McCullough - 2B
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
4. Tyler Gentry - RF
|
5. Casey Opitz - C
|
5. Keith Holcombe - LF
|
6. Trey Harris - DH
|
6. Brett Auerbach - C
|
7. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
7. Drew Williamson - 1B
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
8. T.J. Reeves - DH
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
9. Kobe Morris - 3B
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
|
Pitching: RHP Brock Love
