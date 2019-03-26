LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs at Missouri State (March 26)
First pitch: 6:30 p.m.
Bottom 4th - Missouri State 1, Arkansas 0
The Bears strike first with a pinch-hit, two-out RBI single by Jordan Fitzpatrick.
Bottom 5th - Missouri State 2, Arkansas 0
A wild pitch allows another run to score for Missouri State.
Top 6th - Arkansas 3, Missouri State 2
The Razorbacks have finally got something going here in the sixth. Nesbit's two-run single ties it up and then Trey Harris followed with a go-ahead RBI single as a pinch hitter.
Top 7th - Arkansas 6, Missouri State 2
Dominic Fletcher provides an insurance run with an RBI single and Matt Goodheart follows with a two-run single.
|Arkansas
|Missouri State
|
1. Casey Martin - SS
|
1. Logan Geha - LF
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
2. Drew Millas - C
|
3. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
3. Joey Polak - 3B
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
4. Dakota Kotowski - DH
|
5. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
5. Collin Clayton - RF
|
6. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
6. Mason Hull - SS
|
7. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
7. Ben Whetstone - 1B
|
8. Zack Plunkett - C
|
8. Jack Duffy - CF
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
9. John Privitera - 2B
|
Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander
|
Pitching: LHP Ben Cruikshank
