LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs at Texas (Game 1)
First pitch: 6:30 p.m.
TV: Longhorn Network (Live stream: Click here - SIGN IN REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
|Arkansas
|Texas
|
1. Casey Martin - SS
|
1. Masen Hibbeler - SS
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
2. Duke Ellis - CF
|
3. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
3. Austin Todd - RF
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
4. Eric Kennedy - LF
|
5. Casey Opitz - C
|
5. Zach Zubia - DH
|
6. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
6. Ryan Reynolds - 3B
|
7. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
7. Tate Shaw - 1B
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
8. Michael McCann - C
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
9. Lance Ford - 2B
|
Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander
|
Pitching: Jack Neely
