LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Louisiana Tech (Game 1)
First pitch: 6:02 p.m.
Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SIGN IN REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: LA Tech provides challenge in final weekend tuneup (FREE)
~Starting rotations for Arkansas/Louisiana Tech
~Scouting report on the Bulldogs
~Weather Report
~Notes on the teams' last matchup and the DVH connection
~Stat of the Week
~Stat comparison
|Louisiana Tech
|Arkansas
|
1. Hunter Wells - 2B
|
1. Casey Martin - SS
|
2. Taylor Young - SS
|
2. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
3. Mason Mallard - 1B
|
3. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
4. Steele Netterville - LF
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Parker Bates - CF
|
5. Casey Opitz - C
|
6. Shelton Wallace - 3B
|
6. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
7. Tanner Huddleston - 3B
|
7. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
8. Mason Robinson - RF
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Philip Matulia - C
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
Pitching: RHP Matt Miller
|
Pitching: RHP Isaiah Campbell
