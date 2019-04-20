LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Mississippi State (Game 3)
First pitch: 2:02 p.m.
Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Mississippi State
~Key reliever returns for the Hogs
~Scouting report on the Bulldogs
~Weather Report
~Stat of the week
~Stat comparison
As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
|Mississippi State
|Arkansas
|
1. Jake Mangum - CF
|
1. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
2. Jordan Westburg - SS
|
2. Casey Martin - SS
|
3. Tanner Allen - 1B
|
3. Matt Goodheart - RF
|
4. Elijah MacNamee - RF
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Justin Foscue - 2B
|
5. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
6. Rowdey Jordan - LF
|
6. Jordan McFarland - DH
|
7. Dustin Skelton - C
|
7. Casey Opitz - C
|
8. Josh Hatcher - DH
|
8. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
9. Gunner Halter - 3B
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
Pitching: RHP JT Ginn
|
Pitching: RHP Connor Noland
