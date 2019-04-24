LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. Northwestern State (Game 2)
First pitch: 3:02 p.m.
Live stream: SECN+ (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Northwestern State visits for pair of midweek games (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/Northwestern State
~Pitching plans for the Hogs
~Scouting report on the Demons
~Weather Report
~Stat of the week
~Stat comparison
Hogs hopeful Kole Ramage's midweek start leads to Noland-like results
Curtis Washington Jr. makes most of limited opportunities
Mental mistakes dampen Heston Kjerstad's return
Rapid Recap: Hogs hit five HRs, crush Northwestern State
WATCH: Van Horn, players recap blowout win over NSU
HawgBeat Composite Poll
Beyond the Box Score: Week 10
|Northwestern State
|Arkansas
|
1. Sam Taylor - 3B
|
1. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
2. Caleb Ricca - SS
|
2. Casey Martin - SS
|
3. Jeffrey Elkins - LF
|
3. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
4. Tyler Smith - CF
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. Hilton Brown - 2B
|
5. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
6. Austin Stegall - 1B
|
6. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
7. Lenni Kunert - DH
|
7. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
8. Marshall Skinner - C
|
8. Zack Plunkett - C
|
9. Larson Fontenot - CF
|
9. Christian Franklin - LF
|
Pitching: RHP Jerry Maddox
|
Pitching: RHP Marshall Denton
