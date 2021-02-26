Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread , where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Dave Van Horn has made extensive changes to the lineup for Friday's game. Most notably, Casey Opitz is getting a day off behind the plate. in his place, freshman Dylan Leach will make his collegiate debut. Another backup catcher, Charlie Welch, is in the lineup as the designated hitter. He replaces Zack Gregory in the lineup after he made his first start Thursday.

Braydon Webb, who was the DH in Game 1, is back in left field, while everyone else is in their same positions. However, the order has been shuffled. Cayden Wallace has moved up to hit cleanup, while Webb fell down a couple spots and Jalen Battles moved up into the 8-hole.

The only change in SEMO's lineup is that Tyler Wilber and Austin Blazevic flip-flopped.