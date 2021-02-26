LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. SEMO (Game 2)
Pregame Notes
Dave Van Horn has made extensive changes to the lineup for Friday's game. Most notably, Casey Opitz is getting a day off behind the plate. in his place, freshman Dylan Leach will make his collegiate debut. Another backup catcher, Charlie Welch, is in the lineup as the designated hitter. He replaces Zack Gregory in the lineup after he made his first start Thursday.
Braydon Webb, who was the DH in Game 1, is back in left field, while everyone else is in their same positions. However, the order has been shuffled. Cayden Wallace has moved up to hit cleanup, while Webb fell down a couple spots and Jalen Battles moved up into the 8-hole.
The only change in SEMO's lineup is that Tyler Wilber and Austin Blazevic flip-flopped.
First pitch: 3 p.m. CT
TV: SECN+ (steam online on ESPN3.com or the ESPN app)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Diamond Hogs return to Baum-Walker for home opener vs. SEMO (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas and SEMO
~Scouting report on the Redhawks
~Familiar face
~Stat of the week
~Stat comparison
Game 1 Recap + Box: Hogs rally again to win home opener, stay undefeated
|Arkansas
|SEMO
|
1. Robert Moore - 2B
|
1. Peyton Leeper - 3B
|
2. Christian Franklin - CF
|
2. Tyler Wilber - SS
|
3. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
3. Austin Blazevic - 1B
|
4. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
4. Andrew Keck - C
|
5. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
5. Lincoln Andrews - DH
|
6. Charlie Welch - DH
|
6. Danny Wright - CF
|
7. Braydon Webb - LF
|
7. Braxton Zivic - RF
|
8. Jalen Battles - SS
|
8. Ty Stauss - LF
|
9. Dylan Leach - C
|
9. Connor Basler - 2B
|
Pitching: RHP Zebulon Vermillion
|
Pitching: LHP Noah Niznik