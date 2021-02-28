Join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread , where you can follow live play-by-play updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.

Most of Arkansas' lineup is the same at Game 3, but freshman Ethan Bates is making his first career start. He'll be in left field and hitting eighth. That moves Jalen Battles back into the 9-hole.

Southeast Missouri State had left its starter as a "TBA" leading up to the series, but has since announced that right-hander Austin Williams will get the start. He is the only Arkansas native on the Redhawks' roster, as he went to White County Central HS in Judsonia and began his college career at Williams Baptist - an NAIA school in Walnut Ridge.