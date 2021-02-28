LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. SEMO (Game 4)
Pregame Notes
Most of Arkansas' lineup is the same at Game 3, but freshman Ethan Bates is making his first career start. He'll be in left field and hitting eighth. That moves Jalen Battles back into the 9-hole.
Southeast Missouri State had left its starter as a "TBA" leading up to the series, but has since announced that right-hander Austin Williams will get the start. He is the only Arkansas native on the Redhawks' roster, as he went to White County Central HS in Judsonia and began his college career at Williams Baptist - an NAIA school in Walnut Ridge.
B-2nd: Arkansas 3, SEMO 0
Cayden Wallace led off the second inning with a home run into the Hog Pen - his second in three games - and Brady Slavens followed with a monster home run that hit the first "A" in the "Baum-Walker" signage above the scoreboard.
Casey Opitz added a double and scored on Jalen Battles' two-out RBI single, chasing the starting pitcher from the game after just 1 2/3 innings.
|Arkansas
|SEMO
|
1. Robert Moore - 2B
|
1. Peyton Leeper - 3B
|
2. Christian Franklin - CF
|
2. Tyler Wilber - SS
|
3. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
3. Austin Blazevic - 1B
|
4. Cayden Wallace - RF
|
4. Andrew Keck - C
|
5. Brady Slavens - 1B
|
5. Lincoln Andrews - DH
|
6. Cullen Smith - 3B
|
6. Danny Wright - CF
|
7. Casey Opitz - C
|
7. Jevon Mason - RF
|
8. Ethan Bates - LF
|
8. Ty Stauss - LF
|
9. Jalen Battles - SS
|
9. Connor Basler - 2B
|
Pitching: LHP Lael Lockhart
|
Pitching: RHP Austin Williams