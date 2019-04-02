LIVE COMMENTARY: Diamond Hogs vs. UALR (April 2, 2019)
First pitch: 6:32 p.m.
Live Stream: SECN+ (Click here - SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED)
Listen: Click here (FREE)
In-depth preview: Arkansas, UALR set to play historic game (FREE)
~Starting pitchers for Arkansas/UALR
~Scouting report on the Trojans
~Weather Report
~Historical significance of the game
~The Van Horn-Curry connection
~Stat of the Week on playing in-state teams in other sports
~Stat comparison
MORE BASEBALL COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT
HawgBeat Composite Poll (FREE)
Injury bug hits Arkansas' bullpen at tough time (FREE)
Beyond the Box Score: Week 7 (PREMIUM)
As always, you can join hundreds of other Arkansas fans in our world-famous game thread, where you can follow live updates and commentary, plus get involved in the conversation.
|UALR
|Arkansas
|
1. Christian Reyes - SS
|
1. Trevor Ezell - 1B
|
2. Ryan Benavidez - RF
|
2. Casey Martin - SS
|
3. Garrett Scott - 3B
|
3. Heston Kjerstad - RF
|
4. Riley Pittman - DH
|
4. Dominic Fletcher - CF
|
5. James Gann - 1B
|
5. Matt Goodheart - DH
|
6. Troy Alexander - LF
|
6. Jack Kenley - 2B
|
7. Ramon Padilla - C
|
7. Jacob Nesbit - 3B
|
8. Eldrige Figueroa - CF
|
8. Christian Franklin - LF
|
9. Chase Coker - 2B
|
9. Zack Plunkett - C
|
Pitching: RHP McKinley Moore
|
Pitching: LHP Patrick Wicklander
SUBSCRIBE to HawgBeat and get access to exclusive prospect interviews, the best recruiting network in the industry, inside scoops on recruiting and team news, videos, podcasts and much more.
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.