The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) are almost set to take on the Florida Gators (5-3, 3-2 SEC) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Last week, the Gators were defeated by the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs 43-20. Even in the loss, Florida starting quarterback Graham Mertz put up a huge stat line with 25 completions for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Montrell Johnson Jr. added 82 yards on the ground off of nine carries.

After starting the season with two wins over Western Carolina and Kent State, Arkansas has lost its last six in a row. If the Razorbacks want to become bowl eligible, they'll have to win the rest of their remaining games.

With a bye last week, Arkansas should be the healthiest it’s been the entire season. One player that may see a return is running back Raheim Sanders, who has been taking time to rehab his knee.

After practicing in limited fashion on Monday and Tuesday, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday that the he felt good about Sanders after the flashes he saw in practice.

The last time that Arkansas and Florida played was in 2020, when the Hogs traveled to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and lost to a talented Gators' offense 63-35. Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks completed 15 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns in the matchup.

If the Razorbacks hope to stand a chance against the Gators, they'll need quarterback KJ Jefferson to have a reemergence under interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton.

Guiton will be assuming play-calling duties for the first time this season following head coach Sam Pittman's decision to relieve Dan Enos of his offensive coordinator position on Oct. 22.

For those unable to watch Arkansas-Florida on ESPN2, HawgBeat has you covered with pregame observations, live score updates, highlights and more...