BATON ROUGE, La. — Following a disappointing 38-31 loss to the BYU Cougars last week, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) are looking to right the ship against the No. 12 LSU Tigers (2-1, 1-0 SEC) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday evening.

LSU started the season with a 45-24 loss to Florida State, a 72-10 win over Grambling State and a 41-14 victory against Mississippi State last weekend.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers lead an LSU offense that ranks 6th in the country in yards per game (537).

Last season, the Brian Kelly-led Bayou Bengals defeated the Razorbacks 13-10 in Fayetteville behind a monster defensive effort from freshman edge rusher Harold Perkins.

Playing against backup quarterback Malik Hornsby, Perkins totaled eight tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks and looks to do more of the same against the Hogs in Saturday's matchup. This time around he'll have to defend Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, who will look to improve to 2-1 overall as a starter in Death Valley.

HawgBeat will provide live scoring updates, stats and highlights throughout Arkansas' game with LSU...