Live Scoreboard: Arkansas at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — Following a disappointing 38-31 loss to the BYU Cougars last week, the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-1, 0-0 SEC) are looking to right the ship against the No. 12 LSU Tigers (2-1, 1-0 SEC) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday evening.
LSU started the season with a 45-24 loss to Florida State, a 72-10 win over Grambling State and a 41-14 victory against Mississippi State last weekend.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers lead an LSU offense that ranks 6th in the country in yards per game (537).
Last season, the Brian Kelly-led Bayou Bengals defeated the Razorbacks 13-10 in Fayetteville behind a monster defensive effort from freshman edge rusher Harold Perkins.
Playing against backup quarterback Malik Hornsby, Perkins totaled eight tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks and looks to do more of the same against the Hogs in Saturday's matchup. This time around he'll have to defend Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, who will look to improve to 2-1 overall as a starter in Death Valley.
HawgBeat will provide live scoring updates, stats and highlights throughout Arkansas' game with LSU...
Pregame Notes
~ Arkansas players will wear No. 3 stickers on their helmets in honor of former Hog and current LSU defensive back Greg Brooks Jr., who had a brain tumor removed last Friday. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels was sporting a Brooks shirt pregame.
~ SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is in attendance for Saturday's matchup.
~ Arkansas running back Rocket Sanders (knee) did not make the trip to Baton Rouge for tonight's game against LSU, a team rep confirmed to HawgBeat. The Razorbacks have four running backs dressed out — AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion, Dominique Johnson and Isaiah Augustave.
~ Safety Malik Chavis remains out with a hand injury and he wasn't on the field in pregame warmups. Other scholarship players not on the field pregame (and not out for the season with an injury) include DB RJ Johnson, DB Dallas Young, LB Carson Dean, DB Christian Ford, LB Mani Powell, OL Joey Su'a, OL Paris Patterson, OL Luke Brown, DT Marcus Miller, DE Quincy Rhodes Jr. and DE Kaleb James.
~ The Razorbacks are sporting all-red uniforms for the first time since their 2018 matchup with LSU.