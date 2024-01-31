The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-10, 1-6 SEC) will look to get back above .500 when they take on the Missouri Tigers (8-12, 0-7 SEC) on Wednesday evening inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.

Arkansas has lost by an average of 18.2 points per game in conference play. The only SEC win for the Razorbacks was a 78-77 win over Texas A&M on Jan. 16 thanks to a Tramon Mark go-ahead jumper just before the buzzer.

Following a hard-fought 63-57 loss to Kentucky on Saturday without Trevon Brazile or Devo Davis, the Razorbacks will look to build on a game of connectedness against a Missouri team that's winless in conference play.

"They're gonna be hungry for the game on Wednesday and our guys have to realize how hungry they will be," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said after Saturday's loss to Kentucky. "If you look at Missouri's games, a lot of close scores, like you look at the five-minute mark left in games of Missouri's SEC games. It's unbelievable how close they are and how hard they’ve played."

Missouri is coming off a 72-64 loss at South Carolina on Saturday and the Tigers have lost 10 of their last 11 games. Mizzou ranks 201st nationally in scoring offense and 230th in scoring defense this season.

On the flip side, Arkansas is struggling to find an identity on offense and the Hogs rank 296th nationally in scoring defense as well. The defense looked improved by holding Kentucky — a team that entered the game No. 1 nationally in scoring offense — to just 63 points, but the offense didn't flow well without a true point guard.

"Tonight, I’ve got to go in that locker room and tell them we’ve got to get ready for Missouri," Musselman said Saturday. "And I can’t fault their effort. We’re not a good offensive team. All you’ve got to do is watch the game. We struggled at taking care of the ball, but because of effort and defense tonight, we were in the game. There have been a lot of games we haven’t had a lead at all.

"So I don’t fault the connectivity that the team had and I do not fault their effort one bit tonight. I thought they played as hard as they could play. I thought the first half, it was flawless how they executed on both sides of the ball."

Wednesday will mark the 61st meeting between Arkansas and Missouri all-time and it will be the first of two meetings this season. Since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012-13, the borders rivals have played 24 times.

Arkansas leads the all-time series, 33-27, and is 14-9 against the Tigers since Mizzou joined the SEC. The Razorbacks have won six of the last eight, but Missouri does hold a 17-12 advantage all-time when playing in Columbia, including a 7-4 mark in SEC games.

Unable to watch Arkansas-Missouri? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...