Live Scoreboard: Arkansas at Missouri
The Arkansas Razorbacks (10-10, 1-6 SEC) will look to get back above .500 when they take on the Missouri Tigers (8-12, 0-7 SEC) on Wednesday evening inside Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.
Arkansas has lost by an average of 18.2 points per game in conference play. The only SEC win for the Razorbacks was a 78-77 win over Texas A&M on Jan. 16 thanks to a Tramon Mark go-ahead jumper just before the buzzer.
Following a hard-fought 63-57 loss to Kentucky on Saturday without Trevon Brazile or Devo Davis, the Razorbacks will look to build on a game of connectedness against a Missouri team that's winless in conference play.
"They're gonna be hungry for the game on Wednesday and our guys have to realize how hungry they will be," Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman said after Saturday's loss to Kentucky. "If you look at Missouri's games, a lot of close scores, like you look at the five-minute mark left in games of Missouri's SEC games. It's unbelievable how close they are and how hard they’ve played."
Missouri is coming off a 72-64 loss at South Carolina on Saturday and the Tigers have lost 10 of their last 11 games. Mizzou ranks 201st nationally in scoring offense and 230th in scoring defense this season.
On the flip side, Arkansas is struggling to find an identity on offense and the Hogs rank 296th nationally in scoring defense as well. The defense looked improved by holding Kentucky — a team that entered the game No. 1 nationally in scoring offense — to just 63 points, but the offense didn't flow well without a true point guard.
"Tonight, I’ve got to go in that locker room and tell them we’ve got to get ready for Missouri," Musselman said Saturday. "And I can’t fault their effort. We’re not a good offensive team. All you’ve got to do is watch the game. We struggled at taking care of the ball, but because of effort and defense tonight, we were in the game. There have been a lot of games we haven’t had a lead at all.
"So I don’t fault the connectivity that the team had and I do not fault their effort one bit tonight. I thought they played as hard as they could play. I thought the first half, it was flawless how they executed on both sides of the ball."
Wednesday will mark the 61st meeting between Arkansas and Missouri all-time and it will be the first of two meetings this season. Since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012-13, the borders rivals have played 24 times.
Arkansas leads the all-time series, 33-27, and is 14-9 against the Tigers since Mizzou joined the SEC. The Razorbacks have won six of the last eight, but Missouri does hold a 17-12 advantage all-time when playing in Columbia, including a 7-4 mark in SEC games.
Unable to watch Arkansas-Missouri? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...
Pregame:
- Arkansas guard Davonte Davis and forward Trevon Brazile are out for tonight's game per the pregame radio broadcast.
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas:
G - #0 Khalif Battle
G - #6 Layden Blocker
G - #12 Tramon Mark
F - #8 Chandler Lawson
F - #11 Jalen Graham
Missouri:
G - #2 Tamar Bates
G - #10 Nick Honor
G - #55 Sean East II
F - #0 Jordan Butler
F - #35 Noah Carter
First Half:
Arkansas has won the tip and we are underway!
The first points of the game are scored by Missouri's Jordan Butler, who nails two free throws after getting fouled by Tramon Mark.
Mark finds a soft spot in the Tigers' zone and makes a midrange jumper for the Hogs' first points of the game. A Missouri turnover turns into a Khalif Battle three point basket.
A hip-check personal foul by Jalen Graham turns into a made three-pointer at the top of the key for Noah Carter. On the other end, Graham gets fouled mid-air on an alley-oop attempt but the foul is before the shot. Mark turns it over out of bounds.
Arkansas retains possession after a heldball, and Graham dribbles the ball into the paint for a jumper. Battle gets blocked on a transition layup after the Hogs force a liveball turnover.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 7, Missouri 5, 15:56 in 1H
Graham takes a contested push-shot from the paint but drains it after the break. Connor Vanover picks up a defensive rebound and then an offensive rebound and putback for the Tigers. Battle is hot from deep, as he knocks down his second three of the game.
Vanover answers right back with a three of his own. Lawson grabs an airball from Battle and puts back the missed shot for his first points of the game.
Makhi Mitchell dunks one home off an assist from Keyon Menifield Jr. We have a timeout after a personal foul by Jeremiah Davenport.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 16, Missouri 10, 11:56 in 1H
Mark flushes home a dunk off a fast break turnover out of the break. The Hogs force a miss and Mitchell draws a foul on a shot in the paint. He makes both free throws.
The Tigers end a scoring drought with a midrange jumper by Tamar Bates. Arkansas answers with a quick five points off a dunk by Mitchell and three point basket by Menifield. We have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 25, Missouri 12, 8:42 in 1H
Carter makes a much-needed three pointer out of the break to get it back within 10 points. Mitchell continues to dominate in the paint, as he hits a bucket over Vanover around the rim.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 27, Missouri 15, 7:51 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Sean East II cuts to the cup for a basket. Mitchell hits a left-handed bank shot in the paint.
Vanover responds with a bucket of his own before Lawson flushes an alley-oop dunk on the other end. We have another quick timeout.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 31, Missouri 19, 6:24 in 1H
Tamar Bates knocks down two free throws out of the break. The back-and-forth action continues after Mark weaves his way onto the left side of the court for a tough layup.
Missouri finally breaks through with a three pointer by East to make it a single-digit game. Blocker turns the ball over on the other end with an offensive foul.
Arkansas forces a miss with excellent defense and Menifield takes advantage with a fastbreak layup. A heldball results in the Tigers maintaining possession.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 35, Missouri 24, 3:53 in 1H
Bates hits two free throws out of the break to get within single digits again.
The Hogs answer back with a Mitchell dunk off an assist from Menifield, and Vanover turns it over on the other end. Menifield looks like a true point guard and nails a floater in the paint over Vanover.
Arkansas extends its lead to 15 with a Blocker fast break dunk. After getting fouled, Menifield nails two free throws. An offensive turnover by Missouri results in a Mitchell layup.
Jordan Butler hits a second-chance layup in the paint to stop the bleeding for the Tigers, and Arkansas misses its final shot to end the half. However, after review, Blocker is at the free throw line after getting fouled. He makes both charity stripe shots.
HALF: Arkansas 47, Missouri 28