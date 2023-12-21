Unable to watch Arkansas-Abilene Christian? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more for the Hogs' 83-73 win over Abilene Christian...

ARKANSAS' STARTING LINEUP:

Arkansas: G - #3 El Ellis G - #4 Davonte Davis G - #24 Jeremiah Davenport F - #2 Trevon Brazile F - #8 Chandler Lawson Abilene Christian G - #4 Kavion McClain G - #21 Jack Hunter Madden G - #24 Ali Abdou Dibbq F - #5 Cameron Steele F - #23 Airion Simmons

First Half:

Arkansas has won the tip and we are underway. Trevon Brazile gets the scoring started for the Hogs with a second-chance layup. The Wildcats tie it up with a driving layup from Cameron Steele. After a few empty possessions, Devo Davis fouls Jack Hunter Madden. He makes one free throw. El Ellis turns it over, but Trevon Brazile gets it right back. He gets fouled under the rim on a shot. Brazile makes one free throw. Abilene's Leonardo Bettiol hits a bucket under the rim to hand the Wildcats the lead. Chandler Lawson ties it up shortly after with a layup of his own. Lawson hits the game's first three on the Hogs next possession down the court. TIMEOUT: Arkansas 8, ACU 5, 14:01 in 1H

Out of the timeout, Jalen Graham scores after grabbing an offensive rebound. Multiple quality defensive possessions lead to Tramon Mark being fouled on a shot. TIMEOUT: Arkansas 10, ACU 5, 11:59 in 1H Following the timeout, Tramon Mark makes both free throws. Makhi Mitchell blocks ACU, bu the Wildcats score on a fastbreak while being fouled after an Arkansas turnover. Mark gets a bucket off a driving layup to put the Hogs up seven. Jalen Graham blocks ACU on the next possession. The Wildcats get the ball back and nail a three, then on the next possession they get a layup. Two point game. Arkansas turns it over again on an offensive foul. And just like that, the Wildcats tie the game up off a layup. Khalif Battle fouls ACU under the rim. Bettiol gives the Wildcats the lead with one made free throw. Battle gets plenty of room on a stepback midrange jumper and sinks it for the lead. TIMEOUT: Arkansas 16, ACU 15, 7:31 in 1H Out of the timeout, Khalif Battle draws a foul and makes both free throws. Ali Abdou Dibba gets fouled on the next possession and makes both free throws. Battle takes it hard to the rim and is called for a charge. Tramon Mark takes over with a backdoor bucket, but ACU keeps themselves in it with a layup of its own. Trevon Brazile knocks down a wide open three, but the Hogs allow the Wildcats to hit a three to keep it within one. TIMEOUT: Arkansas 23, ACU 22, 3:34 in 1H Following the tineout, Trevon Brazile gets a monster dunk. The Wildcats answer right back with a simple layup under the rim. Davenport misses from deep, and ACU takes the lead with a layup from Madden. Make that a three-point lead for ACU off a pullup jumper. A shooting foul by Jeremiah Davenport and two made free throws hand the Wildcats a five-point lead. One more turnover for good measure by the Hogs leads to another bucket for ACU. Seven-point lead. Tramon Mark draws a foul and makes two free throws. With little time left, Mitchell draws a foul and makes one free throw. With five second left, ACU drains a buzzer beater three. HALF: ACU 35, Arkansas 28

Second Half: