Scoring Recap: Arkansas 83, Abilene Christian 73
Unable to watch Arkansas-Abilene Christian? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more for the Hogs' 83-73 win over Abilene Christian...
ARKANSAS' STARTING LINEUP:
Arkansas:
G - #3 El Ellis
G - #4 Davonte Davis
G - #24 Jeremiah Davenport
F - #2 Trevon Brazile
F - #8 Chandler Lawson
Abilene Christian
G - #4 Kavion McClain
G - #21 Jack Hunter Madden
G - #24 Ali Abdou Dibbq
F - #5 Cameron Steele
F - #23 Airion Simmons
First Half:
Arkansas has won the tip and we are underway. Trevon Brazile gets the scoring started for the Hogs with a second-chance layup.
The Wildcats tie it up with a driving layup from Cameron Steele. After a few empty possessions, Devo Davis fouls Jack Hunter Madden. He makes one free throw.
El Ellis turns it over, but Trevon Brazile gets it right back. He gets fouled under the rim on a shot. Brazile makes one free throw.
Abilene's Leonardo Bettiol hits a bucket under the rim to hand the Wildcats the lead. Chandler Lawson ties it up shortly after with a layup of his own.
Lawson hits the game's first three on the Hogs next possession down the court.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 8, ACU 5, 14:01 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Jalen Graham scores after grabbing an offensive rebound. Multiple quality defensive possessions lead to Tramon Mark being fouled on a shot.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 10, ACU 5, 11:59 in 1H
Following the timeout, Tramon Mark makes both free throws. Makhi Mitchell blocks ACU, bu the Wildcats score on a fastbreak while being fouled after an Arkansas turnover.
Mark gets a bucket off a driving layup to put the Hogs up seven. Jalen Graham blocks ACU on the next possession. The Wildcats get the ball back and nail a three, then on the next possession they get a layup. Two point game.
Arkansas turns it over again on an offensive foul. And just like that, the Wildcats tie the game up off a layup.
Khalif Battle fouls ACU under the rim. Bettiol gives the Wildcats the lead with one made free throw. Battle gets plenty of room on a stepback midrange jumper and sinks it for the lead.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 16, ACU 15, 7:31 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Khalif Battle draws a foul and makes both free throws. Ali Abdou Dibba gets fouled on the next possession and makes both free throws.
Battle takes it hard to the rim and is called for a charge. Tramon Mark takes over with a backdoor bucket, but ACU keeps themselves in it with a layup of its own.
Trevon Brazile knocks down a wide open three, but the Hogs allow the Wildcats to hit a three to keep it within one.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 23, ACU 22, 3:34 in 1H
Following the tineout, Trevon Brazile gets a monster dunk. The Wildcats answer right back with a simple layup under the rim. Davenport misses from deep, and ACU takes the lead with a layup from Madden.
Make that a three-point lead for ACU off a pullup jumper. A shooting foul by Jeremiah Davenport and two made free throws hand the Wildcats a five-point lead.
One more turnover for good measure by the Hogs leads to another bucket for ACU. Seven-point lead.
Tramon Mark draws a foul and makes two free throws. With little time left, Mitchell draws a foul and makes one free throw. With five second left, ACU drains a buzzer beater three.
HALF: ACU 35, Arkansas 28
Second Half:
To start the second half, ACU hits a shot under the rim while being fouled. Madden misses the free throw.
Keyon Menifield gets his first bucket of the game on a layup, but the Wildcats answer right back with one of their own.
Tramon Mark gets in the scoring column with a layup while being fouled. He makes the free throw to make it a six-point game. A second-chance bucket by ACU extends it back to seven.
Menifield draws a foul and makes both free throws. A pretty assist by Menifield to Lawson leads to a dunk.
TIMEOUT: ACU 41, Arkansas 37, 17:06 in 2H
Out of the timeout, Arkansas can't get back in transition and the Wildcats get an easy layup. Khalif Battle answers right back with his first three of the game.
Battle draws a foul and we'll have free throws after the timeout.
TIMEOUT: ACU 43, Arkansas 40, 15:26 in 2H
Following the timeout, Battle makes both free throws to make it a one-point game. Arkansas finally takes the lead with a Menfield pullup jumper.
Make it a four-point lead after a Battle three in transition. It's a 10-0 run for the Hogs. Makhi Mitchell fouls and ACU stops the bleeding with one made free throw.
After a missed three by Menfield, ACU gets a bucket while being fouled. It's all tied up after Bettiol makes the free throw.
Mark hands the Hogs the lead with a dunk.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 49, ACU 47, 11:52 in 2H
Out of the timeout, Lawson gets a bucket off a lob feed by Menfield. Good defense leads to a paint bucket for Mark and the Hogs lead by six.
Mark takes the ball all the way down the court after a defensive rebound for a bucket, but ACU answers right back with a second-chance bucket.
A bucket by Battle and three pointer by ACU makes it a five-point lead for Arkansas. Battle gets it back to eight with another three. ACU draws a foul and Bettiol makes both free throws, but Mark drains a three pointer and the Hogs are hot.
Mark works his magic with another easy pullup midrange jumper.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 65, ACU 54, 7:21 in 2H
Following the timeout, Jalen Graham gives up a bucket but gets it right back with one of his own. After a good defensive possession, Graham grabs an offensive rebound and gets fouled while going up for the shot. He makes one free throw.
It's a 10-point game after an ACU jumper. Graham then hits two free throws after being fouled, but ACU makes a layup shortly after.
A travel on Mark leads to a second-chance layup for the Wildcats. Menfield makes it a 10-point game again with a jumper, but ACU answers right back with a layup.
Menifield is taking over now. Give him another bucket off a driving layup.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 74, ACU 64, 2:47 in 2H
Out of the timeout, Mark drains a pullup three point jumper. ACU makes two free throws shortly after.
Arkansas closes the game out with multiple free throws to earn its second win in a row.
FINAL: Arkansas 83, Abilene Christian 73