Live Scoreboard: Arkansas vs Alcorn State
FAYETTEVILLE - The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks are almost ready to tipoff in their season-opener against the Alcorn State Braves inside Bud Walton Arena.
Led by fourth-year head coach Landon Bussie, the Braves finished the 2022-23 season with an 18-14 (15-3 SWAC) record that included an upset win over Wichita State. In two games against SEC opponents, Alcorn State lost 73-58 to Ole Miss and 94-40 to Tennessee.
Heading into the upcoming season, the Braves were selected to finish third in the SWAC by the league's media, and even earned two first-place votes. Alcorn State had one player selected to a Preseason squad in forward Jeremiah Kendall, who was placed on the All-SWAC First Team.
Arkansas is 5-0 all-time against Alcorn State. This is the second time the Razorbacks have hosted the Braves for a season opener. In the first game of the 2009 season, Arkansas won 130-68 and Rotnei Clarke scored a school-record 51 points.
The Hogs are 81-19 in season openers all-time and 90-10 in home openers. They have won 47 of their last 49 season openers dating back to 1974-75. Arkansas' two losses over the span were the 1994-95 opener when the preseason No. 1 Razorbacks fell to preseason No. 3 UMass (104-80) in the Tipoff Classic and the 2018-19 season opener in El Paso versus Texas (77-73 in OT) in the ESPN Armed Forces Classic.
Arkansas has not lost a home-opener in Bud Walton Arena — the team is 30-0 in openers at the arena. The Hogs are 21-1 in the month of November under Musselman.
For those unable to watch the Razorbacks take on the Braves at 7:00 p.m. on SEC Network Plus, HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...
Pregame:
- Arkansas forward Jalen Graham (back) was dressed out and going through pregame warmups.
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas
G - #3 El Ellis
G - #4 Davonte Davis
G - #12 Tramon Mark
F - #2 Trevon Brazile
F - #8 Chandler Lawson
Alcorn State
G - #2 Byron Joshua
G - #10 Jeremiah Gambrell
F - #0 Stephen Byard
F - #11 Rodrique Massenat
C - #7 Alex Tsynkevich
First Half:
Arkansas wins the tip and we are underway. The first points of the season come off a mean dunk from Trevon Brazile. Following a turnover, El Ellis takes it in for an easy layup. Alcorn State gets its first bucket from a Rodrique Massenat jumper.
Chandler Lawson is fouled on a fastbreak while shooting. He makes both free throws and the Hogs lead 6-2 with 17:26 remaining in the first half. Makhi Mitchell is subbed in for Lawson. A really nice pass from Byron Joshua leads to a bucket under the rim for the Braves.
Two Trevon Brazile rebounds eventually leads to a Tramon Mark layup. Mark then forces a turnover and Devo Davis scores a layup on the other end. Makhi Mitchell fouls and we have our first media timeout.
TIMEOUT: No. 14 Arkansas 10, Alcorn State 4 15:48 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Alcorn State's Hawkins makes a crafty layup. Some nice passing leads to an easy Brazile dunk on the other end. Alcorn State is hitting some tough shots. A Jeremiah Gambrell midrange jumper brings it to within four for the Braves. Mark answers for the Hogs with the first three pointer of the game.
Following a Alex Tsynkevich layup, the Hogs are fouled on the other end to set up an in-bounds play. Layden Blocker, Khalif Battle, Jalen Graham and Jeremiah Davenport are all subbed in. Blocker is fouled almost immediately.
TREVON BRAZILE. The Arkansas forward posterizes the Braves' defender and secures a rebound on the other end. Jalen Graham is fouled while shooting a layup and we have a review to determine if the goaltending should stand.
REVIEW: No. 14 Arkansas 19, Alcorn State 10, 12:43 in 1H
Goaltending stands. Graham misses the free throw. After the Braves miss a shot, Khalif Battle is fouled going up for a layup, and we have our second media timeout.
TIMEOUT: No. 14 Arkansas 19, Alcorn State 10, 11:58 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Battle hits both free throws. Joseph Pinion is subbed in for Brazile. Blocker fouls the Alcorn State offensive player while playing some pesky defense. Battle skies for a rebound but the Hogs turn it over on the other end.
Blocker is called for his second foul. Battle forces a turnover and Pinion throws an alley-oop to Battle, who gets fouled while sending it home. Blocker is subbed out for Davis. We have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: No. 14 Arkansas 23, Alcorn State 10, 10:34 in 1H
Battle hits the free throw. Graham secures a rebound and gets fouled while driving for a layup. Baye Fall is subbed in for Davenport. Graham misses the free throw, and the Razorbacks allow a three pointer on the other end.
Fall gets fouled on his first offense possession. Davenport is subbed in for Graham. Fall misses both free throws but Davenport gets a rebound. Davis misses a three pointer, but the Braves turn it over on the other end.
Mark is subbed in for Pinion and immediately misses a three. Davenport blocks a shot but the Braves retain possession. It eventually leads to a turnover, anyway. Battle splashes a corner three pointer, and Fall is fouled while grabbing a rebound on the other end.
TIMEOUT: No. 14 Arkansas 27, Alcorn State 13, 7:46 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Fall hits one free throw but Davis grabs a rebound. Fall turns it over and Davenport grabs a rebound on the other end. Ellis and Brazile sub in for Davenport and Fall.
Brazile skies for a rebound and Battle hits another three point shot from the corner. The Braves step out of bounds and turn the ball over. Hogs lead 31-13. Battle misses a three and the Braves hit a tough layup on the other end.
Mark answers with a pullup jumper in the paint. Brazile grabs another rebound and Battle is fouled during the fastbreak. Denijay Harris is subbed in for Davis. Battle hits one free throw. The Braves hit a nice floater, and the Hogs answer with a Brazile three pointer.
Battle collects a foul at midcourt, and he's subbed out for Davis. Ellis fouls a driving Gambrell, who hits one free throw. On the other end, Mark nails a wide-open three pointer. After an Alcorn State layup, Harris is fouled under the rim.
TIMEOUT: No. 14 Arkansas 40, Alcorn State 20, 3:18 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Harris makes one free throw. Following an Alcorn State putback, Brazile misses a three pointer. The Braves turn it over on the other end, and Graham is subbed in for Harris.
Mark hits his third three pointer of the game. After a forced turnover, Ellis misses a corner three pointer. Following a foul, Alcorn State misses a free throw. Graham dunks it home for the Hogs on the other end.
To close the half, Ellis turns the ball over.
HALF: No. 14 Arkansas 46, Alcorn State 22