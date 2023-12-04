The Arkansas basketball team (5-3) is almost ready to face off against the Furman Paladins (4-4) on Monday inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Led by eighth-year head coach Bob Richey, the Paladins finished the 2022-23 season with a 28-8 (15-3 SoCon) record and lost to San Diego State in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Heading into the season, the Paladins were selected to finish first in the SoCon by the league's media. Furman had two players selected to a preseason all-conference squad in guard Marcus Foster and guard JP Pegues Jr.

Losers in three of their last four games, the Paladins are coming off a 70-69 defeat to Princeton on Saturday. Their most recent victory was a 86-78 win over South Carolina State on Nov. 28.

Arkansas is coming off its biggest win yet, as the Hogs defeated No. 7 Duke 80-75 last week in front of a sellout crowd. The Razorbacks desperately needed the victory after finishing 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and dropping a home game to SoCon opponent UNC Greensboro.

Head Hog Eric Musselman gave fans a good preview of what to expect against the Paladins.

"This is a team that’s got some returning players that have won a lot of games," Musselman said on Saturday. "Furman is one of the best-coached teams in the entire country. They do a great job playing off their elbows with their big men. And then they do a great job of back cutting, backdoor cutting."

"They have great shooting at the one, two, three and four spots. Their big guy, 13 (Garrett Hien), does a great job rim running. That’s it in a nutshell."

Unable to watch Arkansas-Furman? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...