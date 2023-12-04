Live Scoreboard: Arkansas vs Furman
The Arkansas basketball team (5-3) is almost ready to face off against the Furman Paladins (4-4) on Monday inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
Led by eighth-year head coach Bob Richey, the Paladins finished the 2022-23 season with a 28-8 (15-3 SoCon) record and lost to San Diego State in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.
Heading into the season, the Paladins were selected to finish first in the SoCon by the league's media. Furman had two players selected to a preseason all-conference squad in guard Marcus Foster and guard JP Pegues Jr.
Losers in three of their last four games, the Paladins are coming off a 70-69 defeat to Princeton on Saturday. Their most recent victory was a 86-78 win over South Carolina State on Nov. 28.
Arkansas is coming off its biggest win yet, as the Hogs defeated No. 7 Duke 80-75 last week in front of a sellout crowd. The Razorbacks desperately needed the victory after finishing 1-2 in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament and dropping a home game to SoCon opponent UNC Greensboro.
Head Hog Eric Musselman gave fans a good preview of what to expect against the Paladins.
"This is a team that’s got some returning players that have won a lot of games," Musselman said on Saturday. "Furman is one of the best-coached teams in the entire country. They do a great job playing off their elbows with their big men. And then they do a great job of back cutting, backdoor cutting."
"They have great shooting at the one, two, three and four spots. Their big guy, 13 (Garrett Hien), does a great job rim running. That’s it in a nutshell."
Unable to watch Arkansas-Furman? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...
Pregame:
- Arkansas guard Tramon Mark is participating in pregame warmups with the team.
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas:
G - #3 El Ellis
G - #4 Davonte Davis
G - #24 Jeremiah Davenport
F - #2 Trevon Brazile
F - #8 Chandler Lawson
Furman:
G - #0 PJay Smith
G - #1 JP Pegues
F - #13 Garrett Hien
F - #15 Tyrese Hughey
F - #24 Alex Williams
First Half:
Arkansas has won the tip and we are underway. The first points of the game come off a midrange jumper from Trevon Brazile. Furman gets its first three points of the game off a Alex Williams three.
Chandler Lawson works into the paint and makes a hook shot, then makes a layup in transition right after. Furman answers with its second three of the game, this time from the corner.
Brazile misses his second shot attempt of the game, and JP Pegues makes a contested three — the Paladins' third of the game. El Ellis misses a shot beyond the arch. Following a defensive rebound, Devo Davis finds Ellis cutting along the baseline for an easy two points.
A missed shot under the rim leads to a Khalif Battle made three off the dribble in transition, but Furman answers with one of its own. Davis grabs an offensive rebound and Battle takes advantage with a layup.
Lawson alters a layup, and then comes down the court and makes a three.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 16, Furman 12, 14:26 in 1H
Furman misses a three out of the half, but retain the ball after it rolls out of bounds off the Hogs. The Paladins take advantage, as Pegues makes a three off the dribble. Layden Blocker gets his first bucket of the day off a layup.
Arkansas forces a jump ball, but Carter Whitt makes a tough layup to make it a one-point game. Makhi Mitchell turns it over, but the Hogs force three missed shots and Tramon Mark makes a jumper for his first points of the game.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 20, Furman 17, 11:34 in 1H
Davis picks up a defensive foul, and we have a review. Garrett Hien's bucket counts, and Furman gets the ball back. The Paladins turn it over, then Arkansas turns it over. The Hogs get it right back and Mitchell makes a shot under the basket.
Following a Mitchell foul and Arkansas turnover, Pjay Smith drains a three pointer. Mitchell answers with a turnaround jumper to regain the lead. Mitchell is fouled as he's saving the ball from going out of bounds.
Davis splashes a three, and the Hogs have a five-point lead. After some empty possessions, Furman's Alex Williams makes a layup and gets fouled in the process.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 27, Furman 24, 7:51 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Williams makes the free throw. Mitchell hits a layup, but Whitt answers right back with one of his own. Mitchell turns the ball over, but Furman can't take advantage. On the other end, Jalen Graham grabs his first points of the game off a post move bucket.
Following a Davenport foul and some substitutions, Davenport steals the ball. He then misses a three but makes a second-chance jumper. Hogs are now up six. Furman turns it over out of bounds, and Davenport gets another bucket to make it a 6-0 run for Arkansas.
Furman gets blocked by Lawson, and Brazile makes a highlight alley-oop dunk off the fast break.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 37, Furman 27, 4:13 in 1H
Following the timeout, Williams makes a three for Furman. After some empty possessions, Furman makes another three before Mark answers with a jumper.
Ellis is fouled on a second-chance shot attempt. He makes both free throws. Furman's Davis Molnar gets a second-chance layup.
HALF: Arkansas 40, Furman 35