Unable to watch Arkansas-James Madison? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the No. 2 Diamond Hogs' matchup against the James Madison Dukes on Monday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

- According to BetSaracen, Arkansas is a -550 ML favorite over James Madison and the Hogs are favored by 3.5 runs (-130).

- Razorback LHP Colin Fisher will get his first start on the mound as a freshman from Noble, Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound southpaw was the 409th overall prospect according to Perfect Game.

- Right fielder Kendall Diggs has his first opportunity of the season in the leadoff spot, as he and Hudson White switched places in the one and two-holes.

- Parker Rowland is set to start at the catcher position today for the Hogs. He was Arkansas' every-day starter last season.