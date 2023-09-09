FAYETTEVILLE - The first Arkansas home game of the season at Reynolds Razorback Stadium has arrived for the Razorbacks, who will be going up against Kent State following the Golden Flashes' 56-6 loss to Central Florida.

Arkansas defeated the Western Carolina Catamounts at War Memorial Stadium last week 56-13.

Junior running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders will miss Saturday's game due to a knee injury, while starting left guard Brady Latham and South Florida transfer linebacker Antonio Grier should return to the fold after missing last week. Defensive back Kee'yon Stewart is also back with the team after serving a one-game suspension in Week 1.

One notable battle for the game will be the Golden Flashes' offensive line against the Razorbacks' defensive line. Heading into the season, Kent State's five starters on the offensive line had two total starts. They'll be tasked with facing a deep, veteran Arkansas defensive line looking to prove itself.

From injuries to big plays, HawgBeat has you covered with everything you need to know from the game: