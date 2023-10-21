FAYETTEVILLE - The Arkansas Razorbacks football team (2-5, 0-4 SEC) is almost ready to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-3 SEC) at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Led by first year head coach Zach Arnett, the Bulldogs are coming off a bye week following their 41-28 win over Western Michigan in Week 6. Mississippi State also owns wins over Southeast Louisiana and Arizona, but have lost to LSU, South Carolina and Alabama.

Arkansas is hunting for an elusive Power Five victory after losing five straight games to BYU, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Alabama. The Hogs' only two victories came against Western Carolina and Kent State to start the season.

In last year’s matchup, Mississippi State defeated Arkansas 40-17. The Razorbacks were without KJ Jefferson (head injury) and backups Malik Hornsby and Cade Fortin played in his place.

Per a report from Chris Low of ESPN, Bulldogs' starting quarteraback Will Rogers will miss today's game after suffering a shoulder injury against Western Michigan. Backup quarterback Mike Wright will start in his place.

For those unable to watch or attend the game, HawgBeat has you covered with pregame observations, scoring updates, turnovers, highlights and more from Arkansas-Mississippi State…