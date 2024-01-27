Arkansas (10-9, 1-5 SEC) is coming off the back of its fifth conference blowout loss against Ole Miss and has to quickly turn things around as the Hogs are set to face off against the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats 14-4 (4-2 SEC) on Saturday inside Bud Walton Arena.

For the first time in program history, ESPN's College GameDay is also slated to travel to Fayetteville for the matchup. The show — previewing all the day's action and discussing the biggest storylines in college basketball — will be live from 10-11 a.m. CT and will air on ESPN.

Led by 15th-year head coach John Calipari, the Wildcats are coming off a 79-62 upset by the South Carolina Gamecocks.Kentucky has already defeated programs like Florida, North Carolina and Miami this season.

With guard Tramon Mark dealing with migraines and forward Trevon Brazile managing knee soreness, the Razorbacks could be shorthanded against the Wildcats this weekend.

"I would assume that Tramon should be getting better each day with the migraine," Musselman said. "That's usually the history of how migraines go, but that is also very, very unpredictable. With (Brazile), he would like to play for sure, but he's got some soreness and there are a couple of different thought processes. Does he rest, does he see how it feels before tip? So I would say, you know, as of this moment, I would say, at best, a game-time decision."

Leading the Wildcats is senior guard Antonio Reeves. The 6-foot-6, 196-pound Illinois native is averaging 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 42.6% from three.

KenPom ranks Kentucky 20th overall nationally and the Wildcats are also 4th in offensive efficiency through 18 games.

Unable to watch Arkansas-Kentucky? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...