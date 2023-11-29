Live Scoreboard: Arkansas vs No. 7 Duke
FAYETTEVILLE - The Arkansas Razorbacks (4-3) are almost ready to face off against the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
Led by second-year head coach Jon Scheyer, the Blue Devils finished the 2022-23 season with a 27-9 (14-6 ACC) record and lost to Tennessee in the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.
Heading into the season, the Blue Devils were selected to finish first in the ACC by the league's media. Duke had two players selected to a preseason all-conference squad in center Kyle Filipowski and guard Tyrese Proctor. Filipowski was also selected as the ACC Preseason Player of the Year.
Duke has won four straight games — including a victory over Michigan State — after losing a hard-fought battle against No. 12 Arizona on Nov. 10.
Arkansas is coming off of a 1-2 performance in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament that saw the Hogs defeat Stanford before losing to Memphis and No. 14 North Carolina last Wednesday-Friday.
Head Hog Eric Musselman gave fans a good preview of what to expect against the Blue Devils.
"You look at this team and their center [Kyle Filipowski] is a lottery pick," Musselman said Monday. "[Tyrece] Proctor, one of their guards slash wings is a lottery pick. So we’re playing against two lottery picks. And No. 1, [Caleb] Foster is an early Mid-20 type pick based on mock drafts. So we’re playing against three draft picks that’ll all probably happen before 20.
"So we’re playing against a really good basketball team with some guys that made a decision to come back and play college basketball. They’ve got some guys on their team that would have been first-round picks last year. And they came back to get better."
Unable to watch Arkansas-Duke? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...
Pregame:
- Arkansas guard Tramon Mark is officially OUT for tonights's game against Duke per a team spokesperson.
- Razorbacks forward Jalen Graham is going through warmups with the Hogs after missing the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament last week.
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas:
G - #3 El Ellis
G - #4 Davonte Davis
G - #24 Jeremiah Davenport
F - #2 Trevon Brazile
F - #8 Chandler Lawson
Duke:
G - #0 Jared McCain
G - #3 Jeremy Roach
G - #5 Tyrese Proctor
F - #25 Mark Mitchell
C - #30 Kyle Filipowski
First Half:
Duke has won the tip and we are underway. Chandler Lawson blocks Kyle Filipowski on the first possession. Devo Davis scores the first points of the game under the rim.
Duke answers with a Tyrese Proctor three pointer. Lawson turns the ball over on an errant pass, but Filipowski misses a three. Davenport is fouled by Jeremy Roach. El Ellis then draws a foul on Filipowski.
Davenport finds Lawson under the rim for two on a great pass. Lawson is called for a shooting foul under the rim. Mark Mitchell hits both free throws. Trevon Brazile retakes the lead on a corner three pointer.
Duke answers right back with a three, this time from Jared McCain. Doesn't matter though, because Brazile makes a jumper in the paint while being fouled. He makes the free throw. Following a missed three, Duke drives down and makes a layup.
Ellis draws another foul on Filipowski, his second of the game.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 10, Duke 10, 15:00 in 1H
Out of the timeout, El Ellis misses a three. Following a Duke bucket, Khalif Battle drains a three. The Hogs then force a turnover out of bounds. However, Ellis misses a layup and it rolls out of bounds. Blue Devils ball.
Makhi Mitchell is immediately called for a foul after entering the game. Duke's Ryan Young hits one free throw and Jalen Graham is subbed in the game. Khalif Battle forces a shot around the rim and misses.
Graham is called for a foul on a Duke drive to the rim.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 13, Duke 13, 11:46 in 1H
Following the timeout, Jeremy Roach hits both free throws. After some fumbling of the ball, a jump ball call hands it back to the Hogs. Devo Davis exits the game with a head injury, but he walks off the court and into the locker room easily.
Layden Blocker makes a layup after some shifty moves around the rim. Jalen Graham is then called for a shooting foul. Lawson is subbed back in. Duke's Sean Stewart misses both free throws.
Khalif Battle draws a foul while attacking the rim. He makes one free throw. Mark Mitchell makes a shot over Baye Fall, and Layden Blocker draws a shooting foul. Blocker misses the front-end of the one-and-one.
After missing his first shot, Mark Mitchell grabs the rebound and converts on the second try under the rim. On the other end, Ellis finds a cutting Layden Blocker who gets fouled on the shot. Blocker makes one free throw.
After a Brazile defensive rebound and Lawson offensive rebound, Battle finds a cutting Blocker for an easy dunk.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 19, Duke 19, 8:27 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Duke misses a three. El Ellis then turns the ball over out of bounds. Devo Davis is back in the game. Following a steal by Layden Blocker, Khalif Battle makes a layup on the fast break.
Lawson draws a foul while driving to the rim. He makes one free throw. Layden Blocker fouls Jeremy Roach on a drive to the rim. Roach makes both free throws. Chandler Lawson misses a couple times around the rim, and Filipowski is fouled by Trevon Brazile on a layup attempt. That puts Duke into the bonus. Filipowski makes one free throw.
Following a missed corner three by Khalif Battle, Duke gets an easy transition layup. On the other end, Devo gives an easy alley oop attempt to Brazile. Duke then answers with a three.
Brazile splashes a corner three on a pass from Battle to tie the game back up.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 27, Duke 27, 3:49 in 1H
Following the timeout, Arkansas forces a shot-clock violation. After a missed corner three from Battle, Duke gets blocked under the rim by Davenport. Devo Davis then turns the ball over.
Filipowski grabs his first field goal of the game on a putback. Devo Davis misses a three from the corner. Khalif Battle finds Davenport in the corner for a swished three to regain the lead, but Battle fouls Duke on the next possession. McCain misses the front end free throw.
Devo forces a pass in traffic and it results in a turnover. Duke takes advantage with a three. Battle finds Davenport again for another three to take the lead right back.
HALF: Arkansas 33, Duke 32