Live Scoreboard: Arkansas vs. No. 8 Tennessee
Arkansas (12-11, 3-7 SEC) just earned its third conference victory of the season against Georgia and looks to pull off a daunting upset against the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (17-6, 7-3 SEC) on Wednesday inside Bud Walton Arena.
The Volunteers currently own a 25-22 all-time record advantage against the Razorbacks, which also includes a 6-4 mark in the two programs' last 10 matchups. In their last matchup on Feb. 28, 2023, Tennessee defeated Arkansas 75-57.
Led by ninth-year head coach Rick Barnes, the Volunteers are coming off a tough road loss to Texas A&M after reeling off two straight SEC victories over Kentucky and LSU.
After displaying excellent guard play against the Bulldogs and with forward Makhi Mitchell playing stellar ball as of late, the Hogs hope to continue their late-season turnaround with a major upset.
Leading the Volunteers is senior guard Dalton Knecht. The 6-foot-6, 204-pound Colorado native is averaging 20.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 40.5% from three.
KenPom ranks Tennessee 7th overall nationally and the Volunteers are also top 15 in both offensive (118.5) and defensive efficiency (93.0).
Unable to watch Arkansas-Tennessee? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...
Pregame:
- Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile will not play tonight against Tennessee.
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas:
G - #3 El Ellis
G - #4 Davonte Davis
G - #12 Tramon Mark
F - #8 Chandler Lawson
F - #11 Jalen Graham
Tennessee:
G - #3 Dalton Knecht
G - #5 Zakai Zeigler
G - #25 Santiago Vescovi
G - #30 Josiah-Jordan James
F - #0 Jonas Aidoo
First Half:
Tennessee has won the tip and we are underway!
High-flying star guard Dalton Knecht gets the scoring started for the Vols on a throwdown dunk, but Hogs' guard Tramon Mark hits a stepback three to match.
Chandler Lawson gives his man an easy lane for a dunk, and the Vols steal the ball and nail a three for a quick four-point lead. Arkansas slows things down and Lawson draws a foul on a shot attempt under the rim. He makes both free throws.
Is this the Tramon Mark game? He catches a pass on the perimeter and knocks down the catch-and-shoot three. The Hogs give up a bucket to Zeigler, and then El Ellis joins the three-point parade to stay hot. Devo Davis steals it away from Knecht and converts on the fastbreak layup.
Knecht finally connects on a three to make it a one-point game, and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 13, Tennessee 12, 15:30 in 1H