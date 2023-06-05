The No. 3 national seed Arkansas Razorbacks (43-18) were unable to keep their season alive, as they suffered a 12-4 loss to TCU (40-22) in the Fayetteville Regional final on Monday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.

After losing to 2-seed TCU by a score of 20-5 Sunday afternoon, the Razorbacks were sent to the elimination matchup with Santa Clara, which the Hogs beat on Friday. The Broncos eliminated Arizona on Saturday evening to remain alive in the tournament, but their season was ended in a 6-4 loss to the Razorbacks on Sunday.

Arkansas couldn't keep the Horned Frogs' bats quiet, as the gave up eight extra-base hits and four home runs on the day. The Razorbacks recorded just three hits against TCU on Monday.

HawgBeat provided inning-by-inning updates for Monday's contest, which was televised on ESPNU...