Scoring Recap: TCU 12, Arkansas 4 (Fayetteville Regional final)
The No. 3 national seed Arkansas Razorbacks (43-18) were unable to keep their season alive, as they suffered a 12-4 loss to TCU (40-22) in the Fayetteville Regional final on Monday afternoon at Baum-Walker Stadium.
After losing to 2-seed TCU by a score of 20-5 Sunday afternoon, the Razorbacks were sent to the elimination matchup with Santa Clara, which the Hogs beat on Friday. The Broncos eliminated Arizona on Saturday evening to remain alive in the tournament, but their season was ended in a 6-4 loss to the Razorbacks on Sunday.
Arkansas couldn't keep the Horned Frogs' bats quiet, as the gave up eight extra-base hits and four home runs on the day. The Razorbacks recorded just three hits against TCU on Monday.
HawgBeat provided inning-by-inning updates for Monday's contest, which was televised on ESPNU...
Starting Lineups
Arkansas
1. CF Tavian Josenberger (S)
2. RF Jace Bohrofen (L)
3. LF Jared Wegner (R)
4. 3B Ben McLaughlin (L)
5. DH Kendall Diggs (L)
6. 2B Caleb Cali (R)
7. 1B Brady Slavens (L)
8. C Parker Rowland (S)
9. SS John Bolton (R)
SP: Cody Adcock (R)
TCU
1. CF Elijah Nunez (L)
2. C Karson Bowen (R)
3. 3B Brayden Taylor (L)
4. 1B Cole Fontenelle (R)
5. 2B Tre Richardson (R)
6. DH Kurtis Byrne (R)
7. SS Anthony Silva (R)
8. LF Maxwell Logan (L)
9. RF Austin Davis (R)
SP: Cam Brown (R)
Top 1 (Arkansas)
~ Tavian Josenberger was hit by a 2-2 pitch.
~ Josenberger stole second base.
~ Jace Bohrofen drew a five-pitch walk.
~ Jared Wegner walked.
~ Ben McLaughlin hit an RBI sacrifice fly to left, Josenberger scored. (1-0)
~ Kendall Diggs popped out to third base.
~ Bohrofen advanced to third, Wegner advanced to second on a wild pitch.
~ Caleb Cali struck out swinging.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB
Bottom 1 (TCU)
~ Elijah Nunez walked after being down 1-2 in the count.
~ Karson Bowen singled to Cody Adcock, Nunez advanced to second.
~ Brayden Taylor struck out swinging.
~ Cole Fontenelle struck out swinging, Nunez advanced to third, Bowen advanced to second.
~ Tre Richardson grounded out to third base.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB
Top 2 (Arkansas)
~ Brady Slavens struck out swinging.
~ Parker Rowland grounded out to the pitcher.
~ John Bolton took a pitch off the bill of his helmet to reach base.
~ Tavian Josenberger walked on four pitches.
~ Jace Bohrofen flied out to centerfield.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB
Bottom 2 (TCU)
~ Kurtis Byrne singled to center.
~ Anthony Silva was hit by the pitch, Byrne to second.
~ Logan Maxwell's sacrifice bunt advanced Byrne to third and Silva to second.
Arkansas turned to LHP Hagen Smith in relief of Cody Adcock.
~ Austin Davis drove in Byrne and Silva with a two-run single, Davis advanced on the throw home. (2-1)
~ Elijah Nunez struck out swinging.
~ Davis stole third.
~ Karson Bowen struck out looking.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Top 3 (Arkansas)
~ Jared Wegner grounded out to third base.
~ Ben McLaughlin lined out to centerfield on a diving catch by Elijah Nunez.
~ Kendall Diggs popped out to shortstop.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 3 (TCU)
~ Brayden Taylor struck out swinging.
~ Cole Fontenelle struck out swinging.
~ Tre Richardson flied out to right field.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Top 4 (Arkansas)
~ Caleb Cali popped out to the first baseman.
~ Brady Slavens struck out swinging.
~ Parker Rowland struck out looking.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 4 (TCU)
~ Kurtis Byrne hit a double off the wall in left.
~ Anthony Silva struck out swinging.
~ Logan Maxwell grounded out to shortstop.
~ Austin Davis was intentionally walked.
~ Elijah Nunez struck out looking.
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB
Top 5 (Arkansas)
~ John Bolton flied out to right-center.
~ Tavian Josenberger walked.
~ Josenberger stole second
~ Jace Bohrofen drove a two-run homer off the batter's eye in center. (3-2)
~ Jared Wegner went back-to-back with a solo shot to right field. (4-2)
TCU turned to LHP Ben Abeldt to relieve Cam Brown.
~ Ben McLaughlin struck out swinging.
~ Kendall Diggs grounded out to second.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 5 (TCU)
~ Karson Bowen doubled down the left field line.
~ Brayden Taylor walked.
~ Cole Fontenelle grounded out to Hagen Smith, Bowen advanced to third, Taylor advanced to second.
~ Tre Richardson hit an RBI groundout to second, Bowen scored. (4-3)
~ Kurtis Byrne grounded out to shortstop.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Top 6 (Arkansas)
~ Caleb Cali fouled out to first base.
~ Brady Slavens' first hit of the regional was a single up the middle.
~ Slavens stole second.
~ Parker Rowland struck out swinging.
~ John Bolton grounded out to the pitcher.
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB
Bottom 6 (TCU)
Arkansas turned to LHP Zack Morris in relief of Hagen Smith.
~ Anthony Silva singled to right field on the first pitch of the inning.
~ Logan Maxwell grounded out to Morris, Silva advanced to second.
~ Austin Davis drove a two-run homer to the left field bullpen. (5-4)
~ Elijah Nunez walked.
~ Nunez stole second base.
~ Karson Bowen grounded out to shortstop.
~ Brayden Taylor reached on a fielding error by Caleb Cali, Nunez advanced to third.
~ Cole Fontenelle hit an RBI single through the right side, Nunez scored, Taylor advanced to second. (6-4)
Arkansas turned to RHP Gage Wood to relieve Zack Morris.
~ Tre Richardson flied out to right field.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 LOB
Top 7 (Arkansas)
~ Tavian Josenberger lined out to centerfield.
~ Jace Bohrofen struck out swinging.
~ Jared Wegner struck out looking.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 7 (TCU)
~ Kurtis Byrne drove a leadoff solo homer over the right-center wall. (7-4)
~ Anthony Silva grounded out to third base.
~ Luke Boyers pinch hit and flied out to right field.
~ Austin Davis struck out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Top 8 (Arkansas)
~ Ben McLaughlin grounded out to shortstop.
~ Kendall Diggs walked.
~ Caleb Cali hit into a 5-4-3 double play.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Bottom 8 (TCU)
~ Elijah Nunez flied out to center.
~ Karson Bowen doubled to the left field wall.
~ Bowen advanced to third on a wild pitch.
~ Brayden Taylor was intentionally walked.
~ Cole Fontenelle doubled down the left field line, Bowen scored, Taylor scored. (9-4)
Arkansas turned to RHP Christian Foutch to relieve Gage Wood.
~ Tre Richardson hit a two-run homer of the wall in center. (11-4)
~ Kurtis Byrne hit a solo homer to right. (12-4)
~ Anthony Silva flied out to center.
~ Luke Boyers popped out to shortstop.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB
Top 9 (Arkansas)
~ Brady Slavens lined out to left field.
~ Peyton Holt drew a pinch-hit walk.
~ John Bolton grounded out to second.
~ Tavian Josenberger grounded out to shortstop.
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB