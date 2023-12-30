Live Scoreboard: Arkansas vs UNC Wilmington
Fresh off of a short Christmas break, the Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) will wrap up non-conference play with an intriguing matchup against a proven UNC Wilmington (9-2) squad inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Saturday.
The Seahawks are not your usual non-conference foe, though they usually aren't with Eric Musselman coaching the Hogs. UNC Wilmington has just two losses — a 30-point home loss to Appalachian State and an 8-point loss on the road at East Carolina. On the flip side, it owns wins over Murray State, Marshall, Georgia Southern and most notably Kentucky.
"It's a team that is very, very dangerous," Musselman said Thursday. "It's a team that is very well coached. It's a team that understands their roles. And it's a team that has two stars surrounded by really good perimeter players, and it's a very, very old team. I mean, they've got some veterans on this team that have played at multiple schools and have played multiple years of college basketball."
Head coach Takayo Siddle is in his fourth season with UNC Wilmington, which is coming off a 24-10 season in 2022-23. The Seahawks rank top-25 nationally in scoring offense and 3-point percentage. Their 80-73 win at then-No. 12 Kentucky on Dec. 2 is about as good as it gets.
"All you’ve got to do is look at Wilmington’s record and that lets you know how good they are," Musselman said. "We try to schedule teams that are really good. That’s the object of what we do. We don’t sit in the office in non-conference and say, ‘Hey, how many wins can we get? Let’s just schedule wins.’ You schedule people you think can challenge you. You schedule people that you think are going to have good [seasons].
"Them beating Kentucky, it’s not good for the SEC, but it’s good for our strength of schedule if they beat a Power 5 team. That’s good for us that Wilmington has had success. For us, we have to come ready to play."
Unable to watch Arkansas-UNC Wilmington? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas:
G - #1 Keyon Menifield Jr.
G - #4 Davonte Davis
G - #12 Tramon Mark
F - #2 Trevon Brazile
F - #8 Chandler Lawson
UNC Wilmington
G - #1 Donovan Newby
G - #2 Shykeim Phillips
G - #3 Maleeck Hayes-Harden
F - #5 Noah Ross
F - #21 Khamari McGriff
First Half:
Arkansas has won the tip and we are underway. Following a Tramon Mark miss, Trevon Brazile grabs an offensive rebounds and hits a bucket while being fouled. He misses the free throw.
UNCW gets its scoring started with a pullup jumper from Phillips. Keyon Menifield scores his first points of the game off a floater. UNCW gets fouled and nails two free throws.
After some traded buckets, Menifield hits a layup off a sweet pass from Devo Davis. We'll have 10 new players checking in after both teams commit line changes.
The game is tied at eight after a turnover by Jalen Graham. We have a timeout after a Joseph Pinion foul.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 8, UNCW 8, 14:49 in 1H
Out of the timeout, UNCW makes one free throw. Jalen Graham does what he does in the paint and scores a bucket, and then El Ellis takes it coast to coast for a layup.
After a made free throw for UNCW, Tramon Mark draws a shooting foul on a pullup jumper. He makes both from the charity stripe. UNCW gets an all-too easy layup on a drive to the basket.
Jalen Graham gets a nice putback following an Ellis miss around the hoop. UNCW gets an offensive rebound and the Seahawks hit their first three pointer of the game.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 16, UNCW 15, 11:55 in 1H
Following the timeout, UNCW drains another three to regain the lead. Tramon Mark ties it up at 18 with two free throws. The Seahawks hit their third three of the game.
Devo Davis makes a layup but UNCW answers right back with one of its own. Menifield misses two free throws and UNCW makes another three to take a six-point lead.
Menifield draws another foul and makes both free throws. Devo Davis nails the Hogs' first three of the game and Brazile follows up with a huge alley-oop dunk.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 27, UNCW 26, 8:10 in 1H
Out of the timeout, UNCW reclaims the lead off a bucket while being fouled. Both teams trade three point baskets before Tramon Mark fouls UNCW. White makes one free throw.
Devo Davis makes his third three pointer of the lead to give the Hogs a one-point lead. White draws another foul for UNCW and he makes one free throw.
Khalif Battle draws a foul and makes both free throws. UNCW ties the game and we have an officials' timeout after an apparent injury.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 35, UNCW 35, 3:58 in 1H
Following the timeout, Jalen Graham makes two free throws. UNCW ties it back up with a second-chance bucket. Menifield gets a crafty reverse layup before making his first three point basket in a Hog uniform.
UNCW answers right back with a three pointer. Menifield draws a foul and makes two free throws. The Seahawks can't make a shot and Menifield stays hot with another three pointer.
UNCW makes two free throws and Menifield answers with one of his own to end the half.
HALF: Arkansas 48, UNCW 42
Out of the half, Tramon Mark scores on a driving layup and gets fouled in the process. He misses the free throw.
Following a UNCW bucket, Menifield hits a floater while being fouled. He converts the and-one play with a free throw. UNCW makes a second-chance bucket and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 53, UNCW 46, 18:26 in 2H
UNCW challenges back with a quick 4-0 run on back to back buckets. Arkansas stops the bleeding with a layup from Brazile. Menifield then comes down the court and hits a pullup jumper.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 57, UNCW 52, 16:00 in 2H