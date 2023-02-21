FAYETTEVILLE — The Diamond Hogs are set for their 2023 home opener against the Grambling Tigers. Freshman right-hander Ben Bybee will make his first start on the mound after debuting over the weekend at the College Baseball Showdown. He hit one batter and struck the other out. Bybee's counterpart is left-hander Jacorey Boudreaux, who posted a 7.29 ERA in more than 70 innings last season. HawgBeat will have you covered with live scoring updates, as well as stats, commentary, observations and more on The Trough premium message board.

Grambling lineup

1. Terry Burrell III, CF 2. Kyle Walker, 2B 3. Trevor Hatton, LF 4. Cameron Bufford, 3B 5. Keylon Mack, 1B 6. Julian Murphy, C 7. Trey Ware, DH 8. Nasir Frederick, RF 9. Jose Vargas, SS

Arkansas lineup

1. Tavian Josenberger, CF 2. Peyton Stovall, 2B 3. Jared Wegner, LF 4. Brady Slavens, 1B 5. Kendall Diggs, DH 6. Jace Bohrofen, RF 7. Jayson Jones, 3B 8. Parker Rowland, C 9. John Bolton, SS

Top 1

Hatton makes Bybee pay for a leadoff walk, taking him deep to left for an early 2-0 lead.

Bottom 1

The Hogs threaten as Josenberger and Stovall reach, but Slavens hits a soft liner to left and Stovall is caught in no man's land for an inning-ending double play.

Top 2

Bybee settles down with a pair of strikeouts in a four-batter inning.

Bottom 2

Jones draws a two-out walk and steals second, but Rowland hits a long fly out and the Hogs come away with nothing.

Top 3

Left-hander Zack Morris relieves Bybee after two innings. Walker singles to lead off the frame, advances to second on a balk and scores on Bufford's opposite-field single. Morris strands a pair of Tigers at the corners.

Bottom 3

Josenberger leads off with a walk, takes third on Stovall's single to center and scores on Wegner's sacrifice fly. Stovall steals second, but Slavens strikes out to strand him.

Top 4

Walker and Hatton collect consecutive two-out RBI knocks to extend the lead to four runs and chase Morris from the game. Righty Will McEntire enters in relief and allows another RBI single to make it 6-1. Bufford is caught stealing second to end the inning.

Bottom 4

Diggs leads off a two-run frame with an infield single. He scores on Bohrofen's RBI double, and Rowland plates the other run with an RBI groundout.

Top 5

McEntire surrenders three hits, a walk and a run against the bottom of the order, and his day is done after just two outs. Right-hander Koty Frank makes his third appearance, and gets two outs with one pitch.

Bottom 5

Boudreaux is done after four innings, and lefty Ethan Bates enters in his place. Josenberger's leadoff walk kickstarts a two-run inning, featuring RBI knocks by Wegner and Slavens. Jones gets a golden opportunity to do damage, but he instead into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Top 6

The Tigers go down in order for the first time all afternoon. Frank gets through the inning with just 12 pitches.

Bottom 6

Rowland leads off with a single and scores on a double by Josenberger, his fourth time reaching base in as many plate appearances. The Razorback center fielder is caught wandering on a high liner to second and gets doubled off to end the threat.

Top 7

Frank retires three of the four Tigers he faces for another scoreless frame. He has eight outs against eight batters faced.

Bottom 7

Wegner's leadoff walk turns into a run on Bohrofen's sacrifice fly. Diggs walks and takes second on a balk, but he is stranded at second as the go-ahead run. The Hogs do not have a hit with two outs, and all they have left six men in scoring position.

Top 8

Righty Brady Tygart relieves Frank and strikes out the first two batters he sees. His errant throw to first costs him two bases, but he bounces back and induces a pop-up to keep the score level.

Bottom 8