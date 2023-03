FAYETTEVILLE — The Diamond Hogs are taking on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The series opener features dueling left-handed aces Hagen Smith and Jonathan Fincher, who entered the contest sporting ERAs of 0.63 and 2.84, respectively.

There is no live stream or television broadcast, so HawgBeat has you covered with live scoring updates, stats, commentary, observations and more on The Trough premium message board.