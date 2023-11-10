For those unable to watch the game, HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...

"Well, Gardner-Webb has a guard that’s an all-league guard," Musselman said. "He’s a returner. He’s an all-league guy, so we’ll have to do a good job defensively on him. They scored a lot of points tonight. I know Michael was watching them game before our game. At halftime, he was either looking at the score or something on the computer with Gardner-Webb. They’re well-coached. Again, I’ll really dive in tonight, but for sure their guard is a handful and we’ve got to learn his tendencies as quick as we possibly can."

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman gave a rundown of what fans should expect from Gardner-Webb following the Hogs' win over Alcorn State.

Both Arkansas and Gardner-Webb started their seasons off on the right foot, as the Razorbacks defeated Alcorn State 93-59 in their season opener and the Bulldogs defeated Erskine 98-58 on Monday.

Led by 11th-year head coach Tim Craft, the Bulldogs finished the 2022-23 season with a 15-15 (10-8 Big South) record. In a game against then-No. 1 North Carolina, the Bulldogs lost 72-66.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) are almost ready to tip off against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs (1-0) inside Bud Walton Arena. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. and will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

- Arkansas freshman guard Layden Blocker is out tonight against Gardner-Webb with an illness, a team rep told HawgBeat

Gardner-Webb has won the tip and we are underway. The Bulldogs get the scoring started with a layup by Caleb Robinson. Chander Lawson gets the first two points for the Razorbacks.

Some hectic play back and forth eventually leads to a shooting foul on Arkansas. The Bulldogs convert both free throws. Devo Davis still has a clean midrange, as he pulls up and drains it for his first two points.

We have another foul on Chandler Lawson, his second of the day. He's subbed out for Makhi Mitchell. The Bulldogs extend their lead to 10-4 before Makhi Mitchell gets fouled on a shot. He makes one free throw, and the Bulldogs answer on the other end with the first three pointer of the game.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 13, Gardner-Webb 7, 15:44 in 1H

Following the timeout, a jump ball leads to a Devo Davis jumper. A short time later, Khalif Battle fouls a Bulldog on a three point shot. Julien Soumaoro misses all three free throws, and the Hogs cut their deficit to 13-11 off of two El Ellis free throws.

After a Bulldogs layup, Arkansas gets its first three point bucket of the game from El Ellis. Arkansas collects its first lead of the game after a Tramon Mark backdoor layup.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 16, Gardner-Webb 15, 11:13 in 1H

Out of the timeout, both teams trade buckets to make it 18-17, Arkansas. Khalif Battle is fouled and shooting free throws. He makes both. The Bulldogs answer with another three pointer to tie the game.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 20, Gardner-Webb 20, 7:50 in 1H

Out of the timeout, Jalen Graham's foul has been upgraded to flagrant one. The Bulldogs make both. Makhi Mitchell is fouled on the other end, and he makes both free throws to tie the game.

Following an Arkansas shooting foul, DQ Nicholas makes one free throw. Arkansas answers with a circus midrange jumper from Joseph Pinion, who then comes down and dunks the ball a couple possession later.

We have two flagrant one fouls, one for each team. Joseph Pinion makes one free throw. Gardner-Webb makes one free throw but retain the ball. On their next possession, the Bulldogs drain a three pointer. Tramon Mark answers with a midrange jumper in the middle of the court.

Both teams trade buckets before Khalif Battle drains a three pointer, the second of the game for the Hogs. A couple possession later, Trevon Brazile hits an impressive turnaround jumper. He then hits a corner three pointer.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 39, Gardner-Webb 33, 2:35 in 1H

Out of the timeout, Arkansas gets a quick four points before giving up a Bulldogs three pointer. Khalif Battle answers with two free throws after getting fouled. A short time later, Battle nails another three pointer, his second of the game.

HALFTIME: Arkansas 48, Gardner-Webb 36

Out of the half, Arkansas gets the scoring started with an El Ellis jumper. The Bulldogs answer right back with a dunk. After some missed shots by both teams, the Hogs get a bucket Tramon Mark. Trevon Brazile sends one home on a dunk shortly after, and the Hogs complete a 6-0 run with an El Ellis layup.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 56, Gardner-Webb 40, 15:12 in 2H

The Hogs are rolling now. A block by Trevon Brazile leads to an easy layup from Tramon Mark, and we have another timeout.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 58, Gardner-Webb 40, 14:51 in 2H

Out of the timeout, Gardner-Webb hits a free throw and a layup. The Hogs answer with a Tramon Mark jumper before Trevon Brazile fouls the Bulldogs. After a made free throw, Khalif Battle makes a layup on the other end.

The Bulldogs are fouled and convert the and-one, but Jalen Graham answers right back with a layup after being subbed in for Trevon Brazile. Graham hits another layup on some nice post moves, but the Bulldogs answer with a three pointer.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 69, Gardner-Webb 49, 10:49 in 2H

Out of the timeout, Khalif Battle hits a three pointer. The Bulldogs answer with a layup. Shortly after, Battle is fouled on a shot and hits one free throw.

Brazile is fouled on a shot and makes on free throw. Shortly after, Brazile hammers a dunk off an assist from Khalif Battle. Gardner-Webb is fouled on a made shot and we'll have free throws after the break.

TIMEOUT: Arkansas 76, Gardner-Webb 55, 7:26 in 2H