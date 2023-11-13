Live Scoreboard: No. 14 Arkansas vs Old Dominion
The Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team (2-0) is almost ready to take on the Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) inside Bud Walton Arena. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. CT and will stream on SEC Network Plus.
Led by 11th-year head coach Jeff Jones, the Monarchs finished the 2022-23 season with a 19-12 (11-7 Sun Belt) record.
Heading into the season, the Bulldogs were selected to finish third in the Sun Belt by the league's media. Old Dominion had one player selected to a preseason all-conference squad in guard Chaunce Jenkins, who was placed on the All-Sun Belt First Team.
After starting their season off with a 71-57 win over VA Wesleyan, the Monarchs dropped their most recent matchup to Ball State, 73-68. The Razorbacks have fared better, as they sit with a perfect record with wins over Alcorn State and Gardner-Webb.
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman gave a rundown of what fans should expect from Old Dominion following the Hogs' win over Gardner-Webb.
"(Tyrone) Williams from Oregon is a really good player," Musselman said. "Like I said, they have an all-league guard that’s really good. They play small. They play really fast. Transition defense is going to be really, really important. Moving the ball as quick as possible will be extremely important. Keeping the dribble-drive in front of us is going to be the key to the game. We can’t give up dribble-drive, straight-line drives because they are really good attackers off the bounce."
Unable to watch Arkansas-Old Dominion? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...
Pregame:
• Arkansas freshman guard is back with the team after missing last Friday's game with an illness.
• This will be the first meeting between Arkansas and Old Dominion.
• Eric Musselman is three wins from 100 as Arkansas head coach.
• Davonte Davis is 50 points from 1,000 for his career.
• Khalif Battle is 87 points from 1,000 for his collegiate career.
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas
G - #3 El Ellis
G - #4 Davonte Davis
G - #12 Tramon Mark
F - #2 Trevon Brazile
F - #8 Chandler Lawson
Old Dominion
G - #0 Vasean Allette
G - #1 Jason Wade
G - #2 Chaunce Jenkins
G - #10 Tyrone Williams
F - #11 Dani Pounds
First Half:
Arkansas wins the tip and we are underway. The first points of the game come from ODU's Dani Pounds on a putback dunk. A Trevon Brazile turnover leads to Tramon Mark fouling ODU's Tyrone Williams. He hits one free throw.
Arkansas gets on the board with an El Ellis layup. An Ellis missed three pointer and an ODU turnover leads to a Davonte Davis three from the corner. After another ODU putback dunk, Chandler Lawson hits a contested shot under the rim.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 7, Old Dominion 5, 15:14 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Makhi Mitchell and Khalif Battle have been subbed in for Chandler Lawson and Tramon Mark. Battle is called for a foul before the ball is inbounded, but does force a turnover.
Mitchell misses under the rim, but makes up for it with a layup on the next possession. Battle hits a turnaround three off the inbounds for his first points of the game. He then immediately picks up his second foul of the game.
Another foul, this time from Makhi Mitchell. That's five early fouls for the Hogs. Over the back on ODU and an Arkansas turnover leads to an ODU layup. Jeremiah Davenport then misses his first shot of the game.
Jalen Graham is subbed in for Trevon Brazile. Devo Davis forces a turnover but is fouled in the transition up the court. El Ellis is subbed out for Layden Blocker. After Blocker misses a three, Makhi Mitchell grabs the rebounds and gets fouled on the putback. He makes the free throw.
Davenport saves a ball out of bounds but Blocker misses a midrange shot. ODU hits a shot under the rim after the Hogs got outrebounded. Graham misses a close shot. A Makhi Mitchell rebound leads to an offensive foul on Jalen Graham.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 15, Old Dominion 9, 10:27 in 1H
Out of the timeout, ODU gets a contested layup under the rim. A flashy behind the back pass from Devo Davis leads to a push shot for Jalen Graham. Devo Davis is fouled on a made shot driving to the cup. He misses the free throw.
Makhi Mitchell cleans up a Jalen Graham miss with a putback.
TIMEOUT: Arkansas 21, Old Dominion 11, 8:15 in 1H