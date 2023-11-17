Live Scoreboard: No. 14 Arkansas vs UNC Greensboro
The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) are almost ready to face the UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-1) inside Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. CT and will stream on the SEC Network Plus.
Led by third-year head coach Mike Jones, the Spartans finished the 2022-23 season with a 20-12 (14-4 Southern) record.
Heading into the season, the Spartans were selected to finish fourth in the SoCon by the league's media. UNC Greensboro had two players selected to a preseason all-conference squad in forward Mikeal Brown-Jones and guard Keyshaun Langley.
After starting their season off with a 94-78 win over NC A&T, the Spartans dropped their most recent matchup to Vanderbilt, 74-70. The Razorbacks have fared better, as they sit with a perfect record with wins over Alcorn State, Gardner-Webb and Old Dominion.
The matchup with the Spartans is notable for the Hogs, as star forward Trevon Brazile tore his ACL in a matchup with UNC Greensboro last season.
"I hope he just comes out and plays," head coach Eric Musselman said after Monday's win over Old Dominion. "I think it's always hard for a player knowing there was an injury against a certain team. UNC-G is good. We were down five last year in this game at halftime. The game was a single-digit game. They have a potential all-league player back at center. They have the defensive player of the year in Langley back. They have a first-team all-league player back in Langley, one of the best three-point shooters in college basketball.
"Then they have a guy at the small forward spot that's an absolute roper. He hit four threes against us. So, they've got some guys back from last year that really, really hurt us. We need to play our best game of the season on Friday. That's for sure."
Unable to watch Arkansas-UNC Greensboro? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more...
Pregame:
- Arkansas forward Jalen Graham will not play in tonight's game due to a back injury.
STARTING LINEUPS:
Arkansas
G - #3 El Ellis
G - #4 Davonte Davis
G - #12 Tramon Mark
G - #24 Jeremiah Davenport
F - #2 Trevon Brazile
UNC Greensboro
G - #0 Keyshaun Langley
G - #3 Kobe Langley
F - #2 Mikeal Jones-Brown
F - #12 Donovan Atwell
F - #22 Jalen Breath
First Half:
Arkansas wins the tip and we are underway. After a miss by Devo Davis, Trevon Brazile grabs the rebounds and lays it up for the first points of the game. UNCG scores its first points off a jumper by Jalen Breath.
A pretty step-through by Tramon Mark leads to a lay-in. However, he lands awkwardly and appears to roll his ankle. He walks off the court on his own power.
The first three of the game comes from UNCG's Mikeal Jones-Brown following a turnover by El Ellis. A Devo Davis missed jumper leads to a layup by UNCG. Arkansas answers with a jumper by Brazile.
After a Devo Davis foul and a couple of missed three's, UNCG finally gets one to fall from Keyshaun Langley.
TIMEOUT: UNCG 10, Arkansas 6, 15:50 in 1H
After the timeout, Makhi Mitchell has been subbed in for El Ellis. Mitchell immediately commits an offensive foul and a turnover on the inbounds. UNCG hits a three by Keyshaun Langley, and Arkansas' Khalif Battle answers with one of his own.
Mikeal Brown-Jones picks up his second foul of the game. El Ellis turns the ball over but UNCG fails to score in transition. The Hogs recover with a Makhi Mitchell dunk off an assist from Davis.
Forward Chandler Lawson is subbed in for Brazile. He immediately commits his first foul of the game, and UNCG's Tim Ceaser hits a jumper over Lawson. Battle turns the ball over and commits a foul, and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: UNCG 15, Arkansas 11, 11:29 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Devo Davis hits a pullup jumper in the paint of a UNCG turnover. A shooting foul from UNCG's Keyshaun Langley on Khalif Battle leads to free throws. Battle makes both charity stripe shots to tie the game at 15.
El Ellis is subbed in for Chandler Lawson. After some missed threes by both teams, UNCG finally scores off a Domas Kauzonas layup. Khalif Battle picks up his second foul after a Tramon Mark turnover.
TIMEOUT: UNCG 17, Arkansas 15, 7:15 in 1H
Following the timeout, UNCG's Joryam Saizonou makes both free throws. A missed three from El Ellis leads to a layup by UNCG's Tim Ceaser.
TIMEOUT: UNCG 21, Arkansas 15, 6:51 in 1H
Out of the timeout, Joseph Pinion is subbed in for Ellis. Khalif Battle hits a layup, but UNCG's Keyshaun Langley answers with a jumper. Tramon Mark gets a layup of his own on a fastbreak. Following a missed three from Pinion, UNCG's Keyshaun Langley makes one from beyond the arch.
Tramon Mark responds with a layup. A turnover from Battle leads to his third personal foul, and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: UNCG 26, Arkansas 21, 3:49 in 1H
Out of the timeout, UNCG's Keyshaun Langley hits both free throws. After a turnover from El Ellis and a defensive rebound from Trevon Brazile, Tramon Mark is fouled while shooting. He hits one free throw.
A turnover by Mark leads to him fouling Keyshaun Langley, who makes both free throws. After another turnover by Brazile, UNCG's Tim Ceaser hits a three pointer.
El Ellis turns the ball over Kobe Langley hits a jumper to extend the lead to 13.
TIMEOUT: UNCG 35, Arkansas 22, 0:44 in 1H
Following the timeout, Tramon Mark makes a much-needed jumper. UNCG answers with a three from Keyshaun Langley.
HALF: UNCG 38, Arkansas 24
Out of the half, Makhi Mitchell turns the ball over and commits a personal foul. Mitchell makes up for it with a block, which leads to an El Ellis pullup jumper.
Following an in-game review, there is no flagrant foul. Makhi Mitchell commits a foul on UNCG's Mikeal Jones-Brown. He hits one free throw. After a miss by El Ellis, UNCG hits a layup.
Arkansas finally answers on a Tramon Mark and-one layup, who hits from the charity stripe. UNCG answers with a layup from Akrum Ahemed. Devo Davis hits a pullup jumper, but UNCG's Jones-Brown answers with a dunk. El Ellis hits a layup while being fouled, and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: UNCG 45, Arkansas 33, 15:29 in 2H
Out of the timeout, Ellis hits his free throw. He then scores a basket on a layup while being fouled, and we have a timeout.
TIMEOUT: UNCG 45, Arkansas 36, 14:54 in 2H