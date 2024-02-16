Scoring Recap: No. 3 Arkansas 6, James Madison 4 (Game 1)
Unable to watch Arkansas-James Madison? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the Hogs' 6-4 win against James Madison.
Starting Lineups
Arkansas
1. C Hudson White (R)
2. RF Kendall Diggs (L)
3. SS Wehiwa Aloy (R)
4. 1B Ben McLaughlin (L)
5. DH Jack Wagner (R)
6. 2B Peyton Holt (R)
7. LF Jayson Jones (R)
8. 3B Jared Sprague-Lott (R)
9. CF Ty Wilmsmeyer (R)
SP: Hagen Smith (L)
James Madison
1. SS Mason Dunaway (R)
2. 2B Mike Mancini (L)
3. CF Fenwick Trimble (R)
4. LF Ryan Dooley (L)
5. 1B Coleman Calabrese (R)
6. RF Brendan O'Donnell (R)
7. DH Jacob Steinberg (R)
8. C Jason Schiavone (R)
9. 3B Wyatt Peifer (S)
SP: Todd Mozoki (R)
Top First (James Madison)
- Dunaway walks on a full count to open the game
- Mancini draws a hit-by-pitch down 0-2 in the count
- Trimble homers to center field (3-0)
- Dooley grounds out to Holt at 2B for the first out
- Calabrese strikes out on a full cont
- O'Donnell walks on a full count
- Steinberg strikes out looking to end the frame
3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB, 3-0 James Madison
Bottom First (Arkansas)
- White strikes out on three pitches
- Diggs hits a double to left with some help from the wind
- Aloy walks after being down 0-2
- McLaughlin drives in the first Arkansas run of the season on a single to left (3-1)
- Wagner reaches first on a fielder's choice. Aloy moves to third.
- Holt singles to center and scores Aloy, Wagner advances to second. (3-2)
- Jones grounds out to third to end the inning
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB, 3-2 James Madison
Top Second (James Madison)
RHP Will McEntire relieves Hagen Smith
- Schiavone strikes out on five pitches
- Peifer grounds out to the first base, who throws it over to McEntire to record the out
- Dunaway strikes out on a full count to end the inning
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 3-2 James Madison
Bottom Second (Arkansas)
- Sprague-Lott homers to left to tie the game (3-3)
- Wilmsmeyer strikes out swinging
- White homers to left to give the Hogs the lead (4-3)
- Diggs grounds out to second
- Aloy strikes out swinging to end the inning
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 4-3 Arkansas
Top Third (James Madison)
- Mancini flies out to left field on an 0-2 count
- Trimble singles to right field
- Dooley grounds into an inning-ending double play, but after review Dooley is safe at first for a fielder's choice.
- Calabrese singled to shortstop, but is out at second after trying to reach following a wide throw to first by Holt
0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB, 4-3 Arkansas
Bottom Third (Arkansas)
- McLaughlin lines out to second base on the second pitch of the AB
- Wagner walks on four pitches
- Holt walks on four pitches, Hogs have two runners on for a chance at a crooked number
- Wagner and Holt advance a base on a double steal
- Jones strikes out swinging on a pitch low and away
- Sprague-Lott strokes one to right field and is tagged out to end the inning after attempting to stretch it to second, but not before Wagner and Holt are able to score (6-3)
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 6-3 Arkansas
Top Fourth (James Madison)
- O'Donnell strikes out swinging on three pitches
- Steinberg pops out to the catcher in foul ground
- Schiavone strikes out swinging to end the inning
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 6-3 Arkansas
Bottom Fourth (Arkansas)
LHP Donovan Burke pitching for James Madison
- Wilmsmeyer smacks one to left on a full count, but is tagged out after being caught stealing
- White shows off some warning track power to left, but it's caught for the out
- Diggs grounds out to first base unassisted to end the frame
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 6-3 Arkansas
Top Fifth (James Madison)
- Peifer stikes out on three pitches, McEntire's fifth K of the game
- Dunaway grounds out to shortstop for an easy out
- Mancini pops out in foul ground, where Sprague-Lott makes a smooth basket catch to end the inning
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 6-3 Arkansas
Bottom Fifth (Arkansas)
- Aloy strikes out with a big swing on a 1-2 count
- McLaughlin grounds out to short on the second pitch of the AB
- Wagner is retired at first to end the inning
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 6-3 Arkansas
Top Sixth (James Madison)
- Trimble doubles into the left-field gap for his third hit of the day
- Dooley grounds out to first, Trimble advances to third on the play
- Calabrese drives in a run with an RBI groundout to short (6-4)
- O'Donnell strikes out looking on three pitches to end the frame
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 6-4 Arkansas
Bottom Sixth (Arkansas)
- Holt flies out to right field for out number one, the first time he's been retired today
- Jones strikes out looking on four pitches
- Sprague-Lott walks on four pitches
- Wilmsmeyer strikes out looking on a full count pitch to end the inning
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB, 6-4 Arkansas
Top Seventh (James Madison)
- Steinberg grounds out to third base on the first pitch of the inning
- Schiavone walks on a full-count pitch
- Peifer grounds into an inning-ending double play off a pretty play by Holt, but after review the runner is safe at first base
RHP Gage Wood relieves McEntire on the mound
- Dunaway strikes out on three pitches
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 6-4 Arkansas
Bottom Seventh (Arkansas)
RHP Hunter Entsminger to pitch for James Madison
- White walks on a full count to start things off
- Diggs reaches first base with a single to right field, White advances to second
- Aloy smashes a grounder to third, White tags out, Diggs reaches second
- McLaughlin grounds out to third for the inning-ending double play
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB, 6-4 Arkansas
Top Eighth (James Madison)
Arkansas' Will Edmunson replaces Jones in left field
- Mancini singles to second base to leadoff the inning, advances to second on a passed ball
- Trimble strikes out looking, his first out of the game
- Dooley grounds out to shortstop, Mancini advances to third
- Calabrese strikes out swinging on a 2-2 fastball to end the inning
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB, 6-4 Arkansas
Bottom Eighth (Arkansas)
- Wagner leads things off with a double to right field, Ross Lovich pitch running
RHP Matt Kleinfelter pitching for James Madison
- Holt flies out to deep center field, Lovich advances to third
- Edmunson hits a hard grounder to second with the infield in and reaches first, Lovich is thrown out at home
- Edmunson steals second on a bad throw from the catcher
- Sprague-Lott is issued an intentional walk
- Wilmsmeyer flies out to center on the first pitch to end the inning
0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB, 6-4 Arkansas
Top Ninth (James Madison)
- O'Donnell strikes out at the knees looking on a full count pitch
- Steinberg grounds out to shortstop for the second out of the frame
- Schiavone pops out to end the game
0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 6-4 Arkansas FINAL