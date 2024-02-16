Unable to watch Arkansas-James Madison? HawgBeat has you covered with pregame notes, live scoring updates, highlights and more from the Hogs' 6-4 win against James Madison.

Advertisement

Starting Lineups

Arkansas 1. C Hudson White (R) 2. RF Kendall Diggs (L) 3. SS Wehiwa Aloy (R) 4. 1B Ben McLaughlin (L) 5. DH Jack Wagner (R) 6. 2B Peyton Holt (R) 7. LF Jayson Jones (R) 8. 3B Jared Sprague-Lott (R) 9. CF Ty Wilmsmeyer (R) SP: Hagen Smith (L) James Madison 1. SS Mason Dunaway (R) 2. 2B Mike Mancini (L) 3. CF Fenwick Trimble (R) 4. LF Ryan Dooley (L) 5. 1B Coleman Calabrese (R) 6. RF Brendan O'Donnell (R) 7. DH Jacob Steinberg (R) 8. C Jason Schiavone (R) 9. 3B Wyatt Peifer (S) SP: Todd Mozoki (R)

Top First (James Madison)

- Dunaway walks on a full count to open the game - Mancini draws a hit-by-pitch down 0-2 in the count - Trimble homers to center field (3-0) - Dooley grounds out to Holt at 2B for the first out - Calabrese strikes out on a full cont - O'Donnell walks on a full count - Steinberg strikes out looking to end the frame 3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB, 3-0 James Madison

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ILiBTbWl0aCYjMzk7cyBmaXJzdCBLIG9mIHRoZSBzZWFzb24gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2NuZ2hWdmJHR1ciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9jbmdoVnZiR0dXPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIEJhc2ViYWxs IChAUmF6b3JiYWNrQlNCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1Jhem9yYmFja0JTQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc1ODU4NjU2Mjc0MzYxMTkwMT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Bottom First (Arkansas)

- White strikes out on three pitches - Diggs hits a double to left with some help from the wind - Aloy walks after being down 0-2 - McLaughlin drives in the first Arkansas run of the season on a single to left (3-1) - Wagner reaches first on a fielder's choice. Aloy moves to third. - Holt singles to center and scores Aloy, Wagner advances to second. (3-2) - Jones grounds out to third to end the inning 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB, 3-2 James Madison

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QaWNraW5nIHVwIHdoZXJlIGhlIGxlZnQgb2ZmIPCfkY8gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2lvWGduVjdsYTEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9p b1hnblY3bGExPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChA UmF6b3JiYWNrQlNCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jh em9yYmFja0JTQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc1ODU5MDQxMjg3NTU5NTgzNj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFyeSAxNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Top Second (James Madison)

RHP Will McEntire relieves Hagen Smith - Schiavone strikes out on five pitches - Peifer grounds out to the first base, who throws it over to McEntire to record the out - Dunaway strikes out on a full count to end the inning 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 3-2 James Madison

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgTWFjIPCflKUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL05WM1No c3c1OGkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OVjNTaHN3NThpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IEFya2Fuc2FzIEJhc2ViYWxsIChAUmF6b3JiYWNrQlNCKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0JTQi9zdGF0dXMvMTc1 ODU5MjUxODcwMTM1NTE4Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5GZWJydWFy eSAxNiwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Bottom Second (Arkansas)

- Sprague-Lott homers to left to tie the game (3-3) - Wilmsmeyer strikes out swinging - White homers to left to give the Hogs the lead (4-3) - Diggs grounds out to second - Aloy strikes out swinging to end the inning 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 4-3 Arkansas

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCBob21lIHJ1biBvZiB0aGUgc2Vhc29uIGJlbG9uZ3MgdG8g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYXJlZF9sb3R0P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqYXJlZF9sb3R0PC9hPiDwn5KjIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Od0pTUHNYTHFlIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTndK U1BzWExxZTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFJh em9yYmFja0JTQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpv cmJhY2tCU0Ivc3RhdHVzLzE3NTg1OTM0NDIyNTc3NjQ0Njg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Top Third (James Madison)

- Mancini flies out to left field on an 0-2 count - Trimble singles to right field - Dooley grounds into an inning-ending double play, but after review Dooley is safe at first for a fielder's choice. - Calabrese singled to shortstop, but is out at second after trying to reach following a wide throw to first by Holt 0 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB, 4-3 Arkansas

Bottom Third (Arkansas)

- McLaughlin lines out to second base on the second pitch of the AB - Wagner walks on four pitches - Holt walks on four pitches, Hogs have two runners on for a chance at a crooked number - Wagner and Holt advance a base on a double steal - Jones strikes out swinging on a pitch low and away - Sprague-Lott strokes one to right field and is tagged out to end the inning after attempting to stretch it to second, but not before Wagner and Holt are able to score (6-3) 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 6-3 Arkansas

Top Fourth (James Madison)

- O'Donnell strikes out swinging on three pitches - Steinberg pops out to the catcher in foul ground - Schiavone strikes out swinging to end the inning 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 6-3 Arkansas

Bottom Fourth (Arkansas)

LHP Donovan Burke pitching for James Madison - Wilmsmeyer smacks one to left on a full count, but is tagged out after being caught stealing - White shows off some warning track power to left, but it's caught for the out - Diggs grounds out to first base unassisted to end the frame 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 6-3 Arkansas

Top Fifth (James Madison)

- Peifer stikes out on three pitches, McEntire's fifth K of the game - Dunaway grounds out to shortstop for an easy out - Mancini pops out in foul ground, where Sprague-Lott makes a smooth basket catch to end the inning 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 6-3 Arkansas

Bottom Fifth (Arkansas)

- Aloy strikes out with a big swing on a 1-2 count - McLaughlin grounds out to short on the second pitch of the AB - Wagner is retired at first to end the inning 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 6-3 Arkansas

Top Sixth (James Madison)

- Trimble doubles into the left-field gap for his third hit of the day - Dooley grounds out to first, Trimble advances to third on the play - Calabrese drives in a run with an RBI groundout to short (6-4) - O'Donnell strikes out looking on three pitches to end the frame 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 6-4 Arkansas

Bottom Sixth (Arkansas)

- Holt flies out to right field for out number one, the first time he's been retired today - Jones strikes out looking on four pitches - Sprague-Lott walks on four pitches - Wilmsmeyer strikes out looking on a full count pitch to end the inning 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB, 6-4 Arkansas

Top Seventh (James Madison)

- Steinberg grounds out to third base on the first pitch of the inning - Schiavone walks on a full-count pitch - Peifer grounds into an inning-ending double play off a pretty play by Holt, but after review the runner is safe at first base RHP Gage Wood relieves McEntire on the mound - Dunaway strikes out on three pitches 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB, 6-4 Arkansas

Bottom Seventh (Arkansas)

RHP Hunter Entsminger to pitch for James Madison - White walks on a full count to start things off - Diggs reaches first base with a single to right field, White advances to second - Aloy smashes a grounder to third, White tags out, Diggs reaches second - McLaughlin grounds out to third for the inning-ending double play 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB, 6-4 Arkansas

Top Eighth (James Madison)

Arkansas' Will Edmunson replaces Jones in left field - Mancini singles to second base to leadoff the inning, advances to second on a passed ball - Trimble strikes out looking, his first out of the game - Dooley grounds out to shortstop, Mancini advances to third - Calabrese strikes out swinging on a 2-2 fastball to end the inning 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB, 6-4 Arkansas

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Pbmx5IHRvb2sgdGhyZWUgcGl0Y2hlcyDwn6q1IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby93NjlnbENQb1JvIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdzY5Z2xD UG9SbzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBCYXNlYmFsbCAoQFJhem9y YmFja0JTQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJh Y2tCU0Ivc3RhdHVzLzE3NTg2MTM0NTY4MzAzMTY2OTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+RmVicnVhcnkgMTYsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Bottom Eighth (Arkansas)

- Wagner leads things off with a double to right field, Ross Lovich pitch running RHP Matt Kleinfelter pitching for James Madison - Holt flies out to deep center field, Lovich advances to third - Edmunson hits a hard grounder to second with the infield in and reaches first, Lovich is thrown out at home - Edmunson steals second on a bad throw from the catcher - Sprague-Lott is issued an intentional walk - Wilmsmeyer flies out to center on the first pitch to end the inning 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB, 6-4 Arkansas

Top Ninth (James Madison)