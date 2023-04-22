Live Scoreboard: No. 5 Arkansas at Georgia (Game 3)
The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks will try to avoid being swept in a weekend series for the first time since dropping all three games at Mississippi State in 2018 when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Game 3 on Saturday afternoon at Foley Field in Athens, Georgia.
Georgia took Game 1 by a score of 6-5 on Thursday night and it clinched the series with a 7-3 win on Friday evening. The series win for the Bulldogs marks their second SEC series victory and Arkansas' second SEC series loss this season.
Getting the nod on the mound for Arkansas will be LHP Hagen Smith (5-1, 2.79 ERA) opposite of Georgia LHP Liam Sullivan (4-2, 4.14 ERA).
Below are the starting lineups and HawgBeat will provide live inning-by-inning updates throughout the contest.
Starting Lineups
Arkansas
1. Tavian Josenberger, CF
2. Peyton Stovall, 2B
3. Jace Bohrofen, LF
4. Ben McLaughlin, DH
5. Kendall Diggs, RF
6. Caleb Cali, 3B
7. Brady Slavens, 1B
8. Hudson Polk, C
9. John Bolton, SS
SP: Hagen Smith
Georgia
1. Ben Anderson, CF
2. Charlie Condon, RF
3. Connor Tate, LF
4. Parks Harber, 1B
5. Will David, 3B
6. Cole Wagner, DH
7. Sebastian Murillo, SS
8. Fernando Gonzalez, C
9. Mason LaPlante, 2B
SP: Liam Sullivan
UPDATES
Top 1
Sullivan retired the Razorbacks in order and gained a strikeout to start his outing.
Bottom 1
Smith worked a 1-2-3 frame with a pair of strikeouts to begin his day on the mound.
Top 2
Kendall Diggs drew a one-out walk, but a Caleb Cali double play ball in the next at bat ended the frame.