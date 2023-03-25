Live Scoreboard: Arkansas 2, LSU 0
Following a 9-3 Friday victory over the No. 1 LSU Tigers in 10 innings, the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to clinch the series in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader at 1 p.m. CT at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.
The Razorbacks will trot out right-hander Will McEntire to start things off on the mound. The redshirt junior boasts a 4-0 record and a 3.71 ERA on the season. He went six innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits during a 9-3 win over Auburn last Saturday.
LSU will start junior righty Ty Floyd, who is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA this year. Floyd gave up five runs (three earned) on four hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched last Saturday at Texas A&M.
HawgBeat will have you covered with inning-by-inning updates from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, which will be televised on the SEC Network:
Starting Lineups
Arkansas
1. Tavian Josenberger CF
2. Peyton Stovall 2B
3. Jared Wegner LF
4. Brady Slavens 1B
5. Jace Bohrofen RF
6. Kendall Diggs DH
7. Harold Coll 3B
8. Hudson Polk C
9. John Bolton SS
LSU
1. Gavin Dugas 2B
2. Tre' Morgan LF
3. Dylan Crews CF
4. Tommy White 3B
5. Cade Beloso 1B
6. Jared Jones DH
7. Josh Pearson RF
8. Jordan Thompson SS
9. Brady Neal C
Inning-by-Inning Updates
Top 1
Tavian Josenberger led the inning by reaching on an error and he cross home plate courtesy of a one-out two-run homer from Jared Wegner. After hitting back-to-back batters, LSU starter Ty Floyd bounced back with a pair of strikeouts to get out of the frame after throwing 33 pitches.
Bottom 1
Will McEntire gave up a pair of two-out singles to Dylan Crews and Tommy White, but a groundout from Cade Beloso stranded the runners.
Top 2
A leadoff single by Hudson Polk was all Arkansas could muster up, as Floyd retired the next three batters in order.