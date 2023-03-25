Following a 9-3 Friday victory over the No. 1 LSU Tigers in 10 innings, the No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to clinch the series in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader at 1 p.m. CT at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.

The Razorbacks will trot out right-hander Will McEntire to start things off on the mound. The redshirt junior boasts a 4-0 record and a 3.71 ERA on the season. He went six innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits during a 9-3 win over Auburn last Saturday.

LSU will start junior righty Ty Floyd, who is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA this year. Floyd gave up five runs (three earned) on four hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched last Saturday at Texas A&M.

HawgBeat will have you covered with inning-by-inning updates from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, which will be televised on the SEC Network: