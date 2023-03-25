The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks will meet with the No. 1 LSU Tigers for a rubber match Saturday evening at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.

Arkansas took Game 1 of the series, 9-3, on Friday afternoon and the Tigers tied the series with a 12-2 run-rule win in seven innings on Saturday afternoon.

The Diamond Hogs will start junior right-hander Cody Adcock opposite of LSU's Thatcher Hurd.

Adcock threw six innings of scoreless ball and allowed just one hit while striking out six in his first start of the season last Sunday against Auburn. Adcock has an ERA of 5.30 on the year.

Hurd, a transfer from UCLA, gave up two earned runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched during Sunday's 8-6 loss at Texas A&M for the Tigers. He has a 2-0 record and a 2.57 ERA on the season.

HawgBeat will provide live inning-by-inning updates from the series finale, which is set to be streamed on the SEC Network Plus: