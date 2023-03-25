Live Scoreboard: Arkansas 2, LSU 0
The No. 5 Arkansas Razorbacks will meet with the No. 1 LSU Tigers for a rubber match Saturday evening at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge.
Arkansas took Game 1 of the series, 9-3, on Friday afternoon and the Tigers tied the series with a 12-2 run-rule win in seven innings on Saturday afternoon.
The Diamond Hogs will start junior right-hander Cody Adcock opposite of LSU's Thatcher Hurd.
Adcock threw six innings of scoreless ball and allowed just one hit while striking out six in his first start of the season last Sunday against Auburn. Adcock has an ERA of 5.30 on the year.
Hurd, a transfer from UCLA, gave up two earned runs on four hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched during Sunday's 8-6 loss at Texas A&M for the Tigers. He has a 2-0 record and a 2.57 ERA on the season.
HawgBeat will provide live inning-by-inning updates from the series finale, which is set to be streamed on the SEC Network Plus:
Starting Lineups
Arkansas
1. Tavian Josenberger CF
2. Peyton Stovall 2B
3. Jared Wegner LF
4. Brady Slavens 1B
5. Jace Bohrofen RF
6. Kendall Diggs DH
7. Caleb Cali 3B
8. Parker Rowland C
9. John Bolton SS
LSU
1. Gavin Dugas 2B
2. Tre' Morgan 1B
3. Dylan Crews CF
4. Tommy White 3B
5. Cade Beloso DH
6. Josh Pearson RF
7. Jordan Thompson SS
8. Brayden Jobert LF
9. Brady Neal C
Inning-by-Inning Updates
Top 1
Jared Wegner hit a two-out solo homer to right for his second first inning home run of the day. Arkansas loaded the bases after Wegner's solo shot, and Caleb Cali's RBI walk scored Brady Slavens.
Hurd escaped more trouble by striking out Parker Rowland with his 39th pitch of the inning.