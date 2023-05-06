Live Scoreboard: Arkansas 7, Mississippi State 0
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (34-12, 15-7 SEC) will look to clinch a series win at Mississippi State (24-21, 6-16 SEC) on Saturday evening at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville.
Arkansas beat the Bulldogs, 6-2, on Friday evening behind a two-hit performance from the Razorback pitching staff and a pair of two-run homers from Brady Slavens and Jace Bohrofen.
Sophomore right-hander Brady Tygart will get his second straight Game 2 start and just his second ever career start Saturday. Tygart threw 20 pitches in one inning during the April 28 win over and his pitch count is expected to be around 35-40 against the Bulldogs as he is still working back from a UCL sprain
Mississippi State will start right-hander Landon Gartman for the 11th time this season. He has a 6.75 ERA and 2-2 record in 48.0 innings pitched.
HawgBeat will provide live inning-by-inning updates and live commentary on The Trough premium message board throughout the game, which is set for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch on ESPN2.
Starting Lineups
Arkansas
1. RF Kendall Diggs (L)
2. CF Jace Bohrofen (L)
3. DH Ben McLaughlin (L)
4. 1B Brady Slavens (L)
5. 3B Caleb Cali (R)
6. LF Mason Neville (L)
7. 2B Peyton Holt (R)
8. C Parker Rowland (S)
9. SS John Bolton (R)
Mississippi State
1. SS David Mershon (L)
2. CF Colton Ledbetter (L)
3. 1B Hunter Hines (L)
4. LF Dakota Jordan (R)
5. RF Kellum Clark (L)
6. DH Bryce Chance (R)
7. C Luke Hancock (L)
8. 3B Slate Alford (R)
9. 2B Amani Larry (R)
Top 1 (Arkansas batting)
Kendall Diggs led the frame off with a single to right field. A sac bunt and a fly out to right advanced Diggs to third, but he was stranded after a Brady Slavens fly out.
Bottom 1 (MSU batting)
After issuing a leadoff walk, Brady Tygart forced Colton Ledbetter to ground into a 6-3 double play. A fly out to center ended the inning for Tygart after 12 pitches.
Top 2 (Arkansas batting)
Caleb Cali led things off with a five-pitch walk and Mason Neville was hit by a pitch directly after to give Arkansas two on. John Bolton drew a two-out walk to load the bases for Kendall Diggs, who drove Cali and Neville home with a two-RBI single.
Landon Gartman walked Jace Bohrofen with two outs to load the bases again, for Ben McLaughlin, who dropped a two-RBI single into right-center to give Arkansas a 4-0 lead.
After issuing another walk to load the bases, Gartman was relieved by RHP Evan Siary. Caleb Cali flied out to center to strand the three runners.
Bottom 2 (MSU batting)
Slavens worked a true 1-2-3 inning on just eight pitches and finished the frame with his first strikeout of the day.
Top 3 (Arkansas batting)
Mason Neville led things off with a double off the wall in left field and he scored via an RBI single from Peyton Holt. After issuing a walk to Parker Rowland, Siary was relieved by RHP Colby Holcombe.
Kendall Diggs reached on a fielding error by the center fielder, which allowed to runs to score and Diggs to advance to third. A fly out from Jace Bohrofen stranded Diggs.