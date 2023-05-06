STARKVILLE, Miss. — The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks (34-12, 15-7 SEC) will look to clinch a series win at Mississippi State (24-21, 6-16 SEC) on Saturday evening at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville.

Arkansas beat the Bulldogs, 6-2, on Friday evening behind a two-hit performance from the Razorback pitching staff and a pair of two-run homers from Brady Slavens and Jace Bohrofen.

Sophomore right-hander Brady Tygart will get his second straight Game 2 start and just his second ever career start Saturday. Tygart threw 20 pitches in one inning during the April 28 win over and his pitch count is expected to be around 35-40 against the Bulldogs as he is still working back from a UCL sprain

Mississippi State will start right-hander Landon Gartman for the 11th time this season. He has a 6.75 ERA and 2-2 record in 48.0 innings pitched.

HawgBeat will provide live inning-by-inning updates and live commentary on The Trough premium message board throughout the game, which is set for a 6 p.m. CT first pitch on ESPN2.