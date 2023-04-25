The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to bounce back from being swept at Georgia over the weekend when they take on the Missouri State Bears on Tuesday evening at Hammons Field in Springfield, Missouri.

Following a rough weekend in Athens, Georgia, the Diamond Hogs will try to get revenge on a Missouri State team that handed them their only midweek loss last year in Fayetteville.

"The Missouri State-Arkansas game is usually a good midweek game," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said Saturday. "It's usually very competitive. Obviously, I think Missouri State plays hard. They have a good program. They work at it."

Arkansas righty Cody Adcock will get the starting nod on the mound. He threw four innings in his last start against UCA a week ago, allowing one run on one hit while striking out three and walking one. Adcock tossed three innings of one-run relief ball during Arkansas’ 7-3 loss at Georgia on Friday.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Tyler Tscherter will make his fourth start and 13th appearance of the season against the Razorbacks. He has pitched 31 innings this season and allowed 17 runs on 29 hits while striking out 27 batters and walking 11.

Arkansas leads the all-time series 55-27 against Missouri State, but the teams are an even 7-7 since 2015 after the Bears' 6-4 win last season. The Razorbacks do hold a 19-12 record in Springfield.

Notable changes to Arkansas' lineup includes Brady Slavens in left field and Ben McLaughlin filling in at first base for Slavens. Peyton Holt is playing at second base for Peyton Stovall, and Van Horn mentioned on pregame radio that if a normal starter is not in the lineup it's not for rest, it's because they "have something going on." Freshman Jayson Jones will be the designated hitter in place of McLaughlin, who is having to play first.

HawgBeat will provide live inning-by-inning updates through the contest, which will be streamed live on ESPN+ (click here for details on how to watch/listen).