Live Scoreboard: No. 7 Arkansas 11, UNLV 7
FAYETTEVILLE — The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to begin a two-game midweek series against the UNLV Hustlin' Rebels on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.
Getting the start on the mound for the Razorbacks will be freshman lefty Parker Coil (0-0, 6.75 ERA). Tuesday marks Coil's second starting nod in as many weeks for the Diamond Hogs, as he earned the start in last Tuesday's 7-5 win over Army.
UNLV will trot out right-hander Joey Acosta (1-0, 5.87 ERA), who will be making his fourth start of the season.
Following along for inning-by-inning updates and check out HawgBeat's premium message board, The Trough, for in-depth commentary:
UNLV lineup
1. Rylan Charles, CF
2. Santino Panaro, DH
3. Jacob Sharp, C
4. Edarian Williams, 2B
5. Austin Kryszczuk, LF
6. Braden Murphy, 1B
7. Alex Pimentel, RF
8. Chase Ditmar, 3B
9. Paul Myro, SS
Arkansas lineup
1. Kendall Diggs, DH
2. Jared Wegner, CF
3. Jace Bohrofen, RF
4. Jayson Jones, 3B
5. Jace Bohrofen, RF
6. Kendall Diggs, DH
7. Peyton Holt, 3B
8. Parker Rowland, C
9. John Bolton, SS
Top 1
Parker Coil gets 3 strikeouts in the inning but a pair of singles and a wild pitch scores a run for the Hustlin' Rebels and UNLV strikes first and leads 1-0.
Bottom 1
Arkansas opens the half-inning with a pair of walks but UNLV pitcher Joey Acosta retires the next three batters in order and the Razorbacks strand them.
Top 2
Coil records the first 1-2-3 inning of the evening and picks up his fourth strikeout in the process.
Bottom 2
Harold Coll gets his first home run as a Razorback and evens the game at 1.
Top 3
UNLV retakes and extends their lead on a few hits with a fielding error and will pitch in between to give the Rebels a 4-1 lead. They also chased Parker Coil out of the game.
Bottom 3
Arkansas chips into the UNLV lead with an RBI single from freshman Jayson Jones but still trails by a couple of runs.
Top 4
Dylan Carter comes back and forces three quick contact outs and it is another 1-2-3 inning.
Bottom 4
Arkansas opts for the early rally scoring five runs on five hits, all coming with two outs. The Razorbacks batted around in the inning.
Top 5
Austin Ledbetter comes in for Arkansas and sets down the Rebels in order, two retired via the strikeout.
Bottom 5
A one-out single by Hudson Polk set up a promising inning until John Bolton hit a pop-up and Bolton could not return to first before he was thrown out. It is the second time tonight Polk was thrown out on the bases.
Top 6
A leadoff double started the inning but Ledbetter battled back with two strikeouts, both sat down looking. A two-out single scored the runner and UNLV cut the lead to two.
Bottom 6
Four more runs score for Arkansas, two on a double by Harold Coll. Coll has three hits tonight, two doubles and a solo home run.
Top 7
The Rebels get two runs back but UNLV misses a golden opportunity and leaves the bases loaded.